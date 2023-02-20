Home Nation

Azam Khan was punished for his doing; will have to pay for his sins: Jaya Prada

An FIR was lodged against senior SP leader Azam Khan over his "khaki underwear" remarks against BJP leader Jaya prada, who was then fighting the Lok Sabha polls from Rampur against him in 2019.

Published: 20th February 2023 04:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2023 04:20 PM   |  A+A-

Jaya Prada

Rampur MP Jaya Prada (File | EPS)

By PTI

MEERUT: Taking a dig at Azam Khan, actor-turned-politician Jaya Prada has said the embattled Samajwadi Party leader was punished for his doing and that he will have to "pay for his sins".

The former Rampur MP, who was here for attending a programme, told reporters on Sunday, "In politics, there are differences between different parties, but there should not be so much arrogance of power that one forgets to respect women and starts doing injustice to the poor and downtrodden."

"Azam Khan and his son Abdullah Azam do not know how to respect women. Azam Khan has been punished for his doing," she added. The BJP leader further said, "Azam Khan's game is over. They (Azam and his son) will have to pay for their sins."

Jaya Prada and Azam Khan have a long-running feud.

An FIR was lodged against the senior SP leader over his "khaki underwear" remarks against the BJP leader, who was then fighting the Lok Sabha polls from Rampur against him in 2019.

Azam Khan, who was elected MLA from Rampur Sadar seat in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections held last year, was disqualified after being sentenced to three years imprisonment for giving hate speech during the campaign for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

His son Abdullah Azam, who won from Swar seat, was also disqualified after being sentenced to two years in prison recently for holding illegal sit-in demonstrations in 2008.

Talking about the upcoming 2024 general elections, Jaya Prada said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will once again get a huge majority and form the government under the leadership of Narendra Modi. Rampur seat will also be won by the saffron party, she added.

ALSO READ | UP: Azam Khan booked for 'unborn kids' remarks at Rampur bypoll campaign

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Azam Khan Jaya Prada Samajwadi Party Abdullah Azam Khan
India Matters
Hemanth Kunje kept Hemant Naik's body in a gunny bag for two days at his bathroom before taking it to a land and setting it on fire. (CCTV screengrab)
Youth kills delivery boy for iPhone in Karnataka, stores body in loo
A 'pill' for suicide prevention: Findings from conditional cash transfer programs
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pexels)
Why mother tongue education matters
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
How India’s growth story could be yours too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp