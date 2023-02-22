Home Nation

UP budget will consolidate foundation of self-reliance, target set for USD 1 trillion economy: CM Yogi 

Listing out his government's accomplishments, CM Yogi claimed that during the last six years of governance, the state’s per capita income had doubled while GDP had more than doubled.

Published: 22nd February 2023 06:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2023 06:24 PM   |  A+A-

UP FM Suresh Kumar Khanna presents the State Budget 2023-24 in the Assembly, in Lucknow, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is also seen. (Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Calling the UP state budget -2023-24 a consolidated effort to fulfil the aspirations of the people of Uttar Pradesh, UP CM Yogi Adityanath claimed that it would strengthen the foundation of ‘Atmanirbhar Pradesh’ (self-reliant state) on the lines of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ (self-reliant India).

Interacting with media persons after the presentation of UP budget -2023-24 to the tune of over Rs 6.90 lakh crore, CM Yogi claimed that Uttar Pradesh was a “revenue surplus” state and that there was no dearth of funds to take the state ahead to catapult it into a $1 trillion economy.

The Chief Minister said that the size of the budget was according to the needs of the state and that goal was achieved by creating financial discipline. "In line with the vision of PM Narendra Modi’s 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas', this budget for the financial year 2023-2024 will prove to be a milestone in making Uttar Pradesh an economy of $1 trillion within the next five years," said the CM said in the post-budget press conference.

Listing out his government's accomplishments, CM Yogi claimed that during the last six years of governance, the state’s per capita income had doubled while GDP had more than doubled.

“This budget is double as compared to the budget of 3.40 lakh crores of 2016-17. Without imposing any additional tax on the public, we reduced the excise duty tax on petrol and diesel. Gave relief to the public from inflation. Petrol-diesel within the state is cheaper than any other state of the country,” he said adding that the budget make people see a glimpse of efficient financial management.

The CM claimed that 110 of the 130 promises made by the BJP in its manifesto ahead of 2022 assembly elections were included in the state budget.

“It shows our commitment to deliver on our promises. In 2017-18, total exports in the state were only between Rs 86000cr -Rs 88,000 crores, today it is going to increase to around Rs 1.60 lakh crore,” he added.

CM Adityanath stated that Ayodhya would be developed as a "Model solar city" and the UP budget 2023-24 included a significant statement about Mahakumbh in 2025. 

