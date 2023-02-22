Home Nation

UP budget: Yogi government presents biggest ever state budget worth Rs 7 lakh crore

With the announcement of new schemes worth Rs 32721 crore in the UP budget-2023-24, the initial portion of Khanna’s speech was replete with couplets and poetry throughout. 

Published: 22nd February 2023 06:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2023 06:24 PM   |  A+A-

UP CM Yogi Adityanath with Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna flahses the victory sign before presentation of the State Budget 2023-24 in the Assembly, in Lucknow. (Photo | PTI)

UP CM Yogi Adityanath with Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna flahses the victory sign before presentation of the State Budget 2023-24 in the Assembly, in Lucknow. (Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Presenting the biggest ever budget, worth over Rs 6.90 lakh crore, in the history of Uttar Pradesh for 2023-24 and the second of Yogi government 2.0 on Wednesday, State Finance Minister Suresh Khanna claimed that it would give a robust push to infra growth, welfare schemes and job creation besides taking adequate care of youths, women, farmers and deprived classes of the society.

“With a focus on infrastructure development for youth empowerment by creating more and more job opportunities, the UP budget 2023-24 is also for strengthening farmers and giving honour to women,” said the UP Finance Minister.

While unveiling the budget, Khanna announced a 16.8 per cent growth in state GDP and a downslide in the employment rate to 4.2 per cent against over 14 per cent in 2016-17.

He claimed that the state economy painted an encouraging picture even amid the ‘global recession’ following the pandemic.

"The state's contribution to the country's GDP is more than 8 per cent. In the year 2021- 22, a growth of 16.8 per cent has been registered in the Gross State Domestic Product, which was higher than the country's growth rate,"  the minister said.

ALSO READ | UP Budget session off to a fiery start, Governor heckled

The rate of growth in GSDP for the financial year 2023-2024 has been pegged at 19 per cent. In the era of global recession, the growth rate of the state's economy is encouraging. Before 2017, the unemployment rate was 14.4 per cent, today it has come down to about 4.2 per cent," the minister added.

With the announcement of new schemes worth Rs 32721 crore in the UP budget-2023-24, the initial portion of Khanna’s speech was replete with couplets and poetry throughout. It carried references to the recently held Global Investors Summit which witnessed the signing of over 19,000 MoUs worth about Rs 33.50 lakh crore intended for investment.

ALSO READ | UP budget will consolidate foundation of self-reliance, target set for USD 1 trillion economy: CM Yogi

The 2023 UP budget assumes significance as it is an attempt by the Yogi government to woo different sections of society ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections slated for April-May 2024. It was the seventh budget of the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh since 2017 when it assumed power defeating Samajwadi Party.

The first budget of the second tenure of the Yogi government was to the tune of Rs 6.15 lakh crore and it was presented on May 26, 2022. It was followed by a supplementary budget of Rs 33,769.55 crore on December 5, 2022, taking the total size of the UP budget in 2022-2023 to Rs 6.50 lakh crore.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
UP Budget Yogi government Suresh Khanna
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
India’s sustainability crucial for world, says climate summit envoy
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. (Photo | ANI)
Jaishankar a ‘failed’ foreign minister, says Congress 
Image of search and rescue work at the bridge collapse site in Morbi. (File Photo | AP)
Morbi bridge tragedy: Gujarat HC directs Oreva to pay Rs 10L each to kin of victims in 4 weeks
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge addresses the 33rd plenary session of INTUC, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
As Kharge talks of opposition unity, Rahul spars with TMC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp