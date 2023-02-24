Bail plea of eight Indian naval veterans rejected for 7th time in Doha

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The fate of the eight naval veterans who have been kept under solitary confinement for nearly seven months, continues to hang in limbo as the bail plea has been rejected for the seventh time on Thursday.

"The only difference this time is that instead of extending the next hearing for a month they have reduced it to 20 days. The kin of the naval officers can appeal on February 26th but like in the past, there is little optimism that we can express on that appeal being heard,’’ say sources.

No charges have been framed despite the confinement, which makes the confinement seem unjustified, prolonged and agonising.

"The families can meet the officials once a week, and home-cooked food (for those who have families in Doha) is permitted. The officials are being treated with civility and are in good health, but what one can’t comprehend is why the bail pleas are being rejected over and over again. The wait for those in solitary confinement gets more agonizing,’’ say sources.

Meanwhile, the employer Dhara Consultancies has been following up regularly with the kin of the officers back home in India and facilitated the travel and stay of those who wished to travel to Doha. Even the naval veterans' salaries are being duly deposited, which shows that the company is compassionate and follows good work ethics.

The Indian government has been trying at all levels to seek early repatriation of these eight naval veterans. There has been optimism about officials being granted bail for many months now. But when the wait will finally be over, is a million-dollar question!

