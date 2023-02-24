Home Nation

Punjab's Amritpal Singh aka 'Bhindranwale 2.0': Radical preacher and Khalistan sympathiser

Dubai-returned Amritpal Singh was recently anointed the head of 'Waris Punjab De', the organisation founded by late actor and activist Deep Sidhu "to protect the rights of Punjab".

Published: 24th February 2023 02:17 PM

Amritpal Singh

Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh speaks to media after his supporters forcibly enter a police station demanding the release of Singh's close aide, in Ajnala near Amritsar. (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

AMRITSAR: Donning a flowing white 'chola' and a navy blue turban and often escorted by armed supporters, radical preacher and Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh has been quite active in Punjab for some time.

On Thursday, the 29-year-old's supporters, some of them brandishing swords and guns, broke through barricades and stormed a police station in Ajnala on the outskirts of Amritsar city, demanding that Lovepreet Singh alias Toofan, an accused in a case involving kidnapping, be released. A few policemen were injured during the clash, according to officials.

A case was registered against Amritpal Singh and his 30 supporters for allegedly kidnapping and thrashing Barinder Singh, a resident of Chamkaur Sahib in Rupnagar district.

 'Waris Punjab De' founder Amritpal Singh along with his supporters arrive at the police station demanding release of his associate, at Ajnala near Amritsar, Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
'Waris Punab De' group's leader Amritpal Singh's supporters break barricades and enter the police station demanding the release of Amritpal Singh's close aide, in Ajnala near Amritsar on Thursday. (Photo | ANI)

Dubai-returned Amritpal Singh, often described as a Khalistan sympathiser, was recently anointed the head of 'Waris Punjab De', the organisation founded by actor and activist Deep Sidhu who died in a road accident in February last year. The event was held at Rode in Moga district, the native village of slain militant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale.

Earlier, Amritpal Singh worked in his family-owned transport business.

He was made the head of the organisation that Sidhu had formed "to protect the rights of Punjab and raise social issues".

Amritpal Singh, who claims to be a follower of Bhindranwale, has made some controversial speeches during the past few weeks. Hailing from Jallupur Khera village in Amritsar, he moves around with armed men like slain militant Bhindranwale. Some of his supporters call him "Bhindranwale 2.0."

The preacher reportedly issued a threat to Union Home Minister Amit Shah recently, saying he will meet the same fate as that of former prime minister Indira Gandhi.

Earlier this month, he tied the knot with a UK-based NRI, Kirandeep Kaur, in a simple ceremony at Jallupur Khera, his native village here.

When asked whether he will stay in Amritsar with his NRI wife -- as he has been asking youths not to go abroad -- Amritpal Singh said his marriage was an example of reverse migration, noting that he and his wife will remain in Punjab.

Referring to Thursday's Ajnala incident, former chief minister and BJP leader Amarinder Singh had said, "This is not only a complete collapse of the law and order situation in Punjab, it is more serious than that."

He had said the incident has serious security implications for the state and the country.

Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring had last year written to the Director General of Police expressing grave concern over the rising activities of radical elements like Amritpal Singh in the state.

