Amit Shah visiting Bihar to spread hatred: RJD leader Siddiqui

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

PATNA: Ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Bihar, RJD general secretary Abdul Bari Siddiqui on Saturday alleged that Shah was visiting Bihar with an objective to divide society for deriving political mileage out of it.

Former Bihar Minister Siddiqui said that Shah would return empty handed from the state.

"If Shah has really so much affection for Bihar, why the Centre is not granting special status to Bihar", he asked. RJD leader said that speculation about the Centre creating a new state of 'Seemanchal' was also rife.

If the Centre really intends to do so, it should do so but not on the basis of hatred and jealousy. "All of us will be able to do politics only if the country's unity remains intact," he added.

Senior leaders of grand alliance or mahagathbandhan, including Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, deputy chief minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, Congress state president Akhilesh Singh, former chief minister and HAM chief Jitan Ram Manjhi were present at the meeting.

The Seemanchal region of Bihar bordering West Bengal and also close to Bangladesh border has a huge population of Muslims.

It comprises districts of Purnea, Katihar, Kishaganj and Araria. While Kishanganj has the highest 68 Muslim population, Katihar has 44.5 percent, Araria 43 percent and Purnea 38.5 percent Muslim population.

