Centre putting pressure on Chhattisgarh Congress through agencies: Priyanka at plenary

By PTI

NAVA RAIPUR: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Sunday accused the BJP-led Centre of trying to put pressure on Chhattisgarh Congress leaders through probe agencies, an apparent reference to the recent Enforcement Directorate raids in connection with an alleged illegal coal levy scam.

Such raids were an attack on the people of Chhattisgarh and their rights, she said at a rally in Jora village to mark the conclusion of the 85th plenary session of the Congress here.

She said the Narendra Modi government was ignoring the voices of the poor while listening to only its "industrialist friends".

Speaking about her maiden visit to Chhattisgarh, Gandhi said she had heard about the region's tradition and culture from her grandmother, former prime minister Indira Gandhi, and was now witnessing it first hand.

"I went to Sirpur (Mahasamund district) on Saturday and saw a Buddha Vihar and a Shiv Temple as well as tribal traditions, which show the togetherness and unity among the people, something that out Constitution believes in," she said.

The Constitution talks about equality and equal rights for all, but if it is made weak then leaders get the chance to commit injustice, she said.

The media, judiciary and the Parliament protect the Constitution but the (Union) government is trying to supress the media and judiciary as well as voices of the opposition in Parliament, Gandhi alleged.

"The Congress wants discussions on important issues but Parliament does not even take our (Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and leader Rahul Gandhi) voices on record," she alleged.

Speaking about the recent raids in the state, she said, "ED and IT (Income Tax department) raids are taking place on our leaders in Chhattisgarh. This is because the (state) government and CM are doing good work and the state is being seen as model across the country. But they (BJP) want to show the (state) government is not good for you," Gandhi said.

The Centre was sending probe agencies to Chhattisgarh as they (BJP) know the Congress is going to win again. Assembly polls are scheduled for the end of the year.

"The ED raid on Congress leaders is not an attack on the Congress party but on the people of Chhattisgarh and their rights," she asserted.

Mocking the Centre's 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' slogan, Gandhi said the reality of the nation was that the Narendra Modi government worked on the principle of 'mitra ka saath, mitra ka vikas' (ensuring friend's prosperity/crony capitalism).

"Farmers in the country are earning Rs 27 per day but a friend of the PM is making Rs 1,600 crore per day. Youths are jobless but airports, ports, railways and PSUs are being handed over to Gautam Adani," she said.

Attacking the embattled billionaire businessman further, Gandhi alleged more than one lakh labourers had committed suicide in the last three years, while Adani's wealth had increased by 13 times.

All BJP leaders were speaking in support of Adani, while the voices of the poor were going unheard, she said. "They talk about sabka saath, sabka vikas, but please see the reality. What is happening is mitra ka saath, mitra ka vikas," she told the gathering while asking them to understand which party works in their favour when in power.

