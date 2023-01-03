Armed Pakistani intruder shot death in Punjab by BSF

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The Border Security Force (BSF) shot dead an armed Pakistani intruder in the Gurdaspur sector along the India-Pakistan international border in Punjab, here today.

Sources said that the BSF troops noticed a suspected movement approaching the fence from the Pakistan side ahead of the border fence of the Channa Border Outpost of the Gurdaspur sector around 8.30 am. The intruder was challenged by the BSF to stop but he kept on moving and was then neutralized. A pump action shotgun has been recovered from him.

Punjab | Today at about 8.30 am, BSF troops of BOP Channa, Gurdaspur Sector observed suspected movement of an armed Pak intruder ahead of BS Fence who was approaching BS Fence from Pak side. He was challenged & neutralised by BSF troops. Extensive search of the area underway: BSF pic.twitter.com/iATxF5Tx6R — ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2023

An extensive search of the area is currently underway.

"This year this encounter is the first one on the border in the Punjab sector as last year the BSF had killed two Pakistani intruders and apprehended 23 others. Also, a drone movement was spotted in the Tarantarn sector early today morning and the BSF troops fired at the UAV. Taking advantage of the foggy conditions Pakistan tries to push in drones and intruders into the Indian territory,’" said an official.

Earlier on Monday, BSF recovered about 1kg of suspected heroin on a drone that was shot by the troops on December 31 in the Kassowal area of the Gurdaspur sector.

