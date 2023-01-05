Delhi Police files FIR against 'drunk' businessman who urinated on female co-flyer

By Online Desk

Nearly a month after the incident of a business-class flyer allegedly urinating on a female co-passenger, Air India has stated that it has taken a “very serious view” on the obscene act.

Delhi Police said that the event occurred on November 26 and the concerned airline (Air India) approached the police after a month and two days, i.e., on December 28.

They have lodged an FIR under sections 354 (intending to outrage modesty), 509 (insulting the modesty of a woman), and 510 (misconduct in public by a drunken person) of the Indian Penal Code and 23 of the Indian Aircraft Act.

The suspect has been identified as Shekhar Mishra, a businessman in his fifties from Mumbai. He has been located and efforts are being made to apprehend him, said an official.

Air India has told the media that their officials have reported the incident to the cops as well as regulatory authorities. They also said that they are in touch with the woman and that an internal committee had been set up to investigate the matter.

The incident only came to light after a letter from the woman passenger was sent to N Chandrasekaran, chairman of the Tata Group.

ALSO READ | 30-day flying ban on man who urinated on fellow traveller on Air India flight

According to sources, Mishra got up to use the bathroom but was heavily drunk and not in his senses.

She alleged that the drunk man had walked to her seat, unzipped his pants and urinated. After urinating, the man continued to expose his private parts and only moved when other passengers asked him to leave. Her clothes, shoes, and bag were completely soaked in urine.

"The stewardess followed me to the seat, verified that it smelled of urine, and sprayed disinfectant on my bag and shoes..." the letter said.

She also highlighted that when asked for a change of seat, the airline refused and informed her there were no seats available. She even complained about being alloted a small seat used by the airline staff, by one of the senior stewardesses.

The woman also stated in her letter that the crew was not proactive in managing a very sensitive and traumatic situation and she had to advocate for herself throughout, waiting for hours to get a response.

"I am particularly distressed that the Airline made no attempt to ensure my safety or comfort during this incident. Given your reputation for excellence in other aspects of your business, I hope that you will take appropriate steps to ensure that this will never be repeated," she said in the letter.

The woman passenger also added that Mishra walked scot-free after the flight landed in Delhi despite her alerting the cabin crew.

Nearly a month after the incident of a business-class flyer allegedly urinating on a female co-passenger, Air India has stated that it has taken a “very serious view” on the obscene act. Delhi Police said that the event occurred on November 26 and the concerned airline (Air India) approached the police after a month and two days, i.e., on December 28. They have lodged an FIR under sections 354 (intending to outrage modesty), 509 (insulting the modesty of a woman), and 510 (misconduct in public by a drunken person) of the Indian Penal Code and 23 of the Indian Aircraft Act. The suspect has been identified as Shekhar Mishra, a businessman in his fifties from Mumbai. He has been located and efforts are being made to apprehend him, said an official. Air India has told the media that their officials have reported the incident to the cops as well as regulatory authorities. They also said that they are in touch with the woman and that an internal committee had been set up to investigate the matter. The incident only came to light after a letter from the woman passenger was sent to N Chandrasekaran, chairman of the Tata Group. ALSO READ | 30-day flying ban on man who urinated on fellow traveller on Air India flight According to sources, Mishra got up to use the bathroom but was heavily drunk and not in his senses. She alleged that the drunk man had walked to her seat, unzipped his pants and urinated. After urinating, the man continued to expose his private parts and only moved when other passengers asked him to leave. Her clothes, shoes, and bag were completely soaked in urine. "The stewardess followed me to the seat, verified that it smelled of urine, and sprayed disinfectant on my bag and shoes..." the letter said. She also highlighted that when asked for a change of seat, the airline refused and informed her there were no seats available. She even complained about being alloted a small seat used by the airline staff, by one of the senior stewardesses. The woman also stated in her letter that the crew was not proactive in managing a very sensitive and traumatic situation and she had to advocate for herself throughout, waiting for hours to get a response. "I am particularly distressed that the Airline made no attempt to ensure my safety or comfort during this incident. Given your reputation for excellence in other aspects of your business, I hope that you will take appropriate steps to ensure that this will never be repeated," she said in the letter. The woman passenger also added that Mishra walked scot-free after the flight landed in Delhi despite her alerting the cabin crew.