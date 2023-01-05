No one can oppose Rahul’s yatra, says Ram temple trust general secretary 

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: A day after Acharya Satyendra Das, the chief priest of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, extended his support to the Bharat Jodo Yatra, led by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, Champat Rai, general secretary of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust, also heaped praise on the Congress leader.

While talking to this reporter, Champat Rai said that the yatra should be praised as it was for a good cause of uniting the nation. “I am associated with the RSS. The Sangh Parivar has never condemned the yatra. There is nothing wrong with it. No one can oppose it,” said Rai on Wednesday.

Rai, who called Rahul the young man walking for the country, was joined by the treasurer of the temple trust, Govind Dev Giri, in appreciating Rahul Gandhi’s efforts. “The country must remain united. I pray to Lord Ram to bless him (Rahul Gandhi).”

The Congress sent invitations to many saints and seers, including Acharya Satyendra Das, of Ayodhya to be a part of the yatra. However, the Ram temple head priest expressed his inability to join the yatra, but issued a letter wishing luck to Rahul. On Wednesday, the yatra resumed its journey at 6 am after a night halt at Mavikalan village in Baghpat on Tuesday. The Yatra reached Shamli by evening and halted at Ailum town in the district.

Senior Congress leaders, including former Union minister Jairam Ramesh, Salman Khurshid, UP Congress chief Brijlal Khabri, former state chief Ajay Kumar Lallu, and a few leaders of Rashtriya Lok Dal, were also present in the Yatra.

