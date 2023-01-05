Home Nation

No one can oppose Rahul’s yatra, says Ram temple trust general secretary 

While talking to this reporter, Champat Rai said that the yatra should be praised as it was for a good cause of uniting the nation.

Published: 05th January 2023 09:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2023 09:08 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with padyatris in Baghpat on Wednesday | pti

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW:  A day after Acharya Satyendra Das, the chief priest of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, extended his support to the Bharat Jodo Yatra, led by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, Champat Rai, general secretary of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust, also heaped praise on the Congress leader.

While talking to this reporter, Champat Rai said that the yatra should be praised as it was for a good cause of uniting the nation. “I am associated with the RSS. The Sangh Parivar has never condemned the yatra. There is nothing wrong with it. No one can oppose it,” said Rai on Wednesday.

Rai, who called Rahul the young man walking for the country, was joined by the treasurer of the temple trust, Govind Dev Giri, in appreciating Rahul Gandhi’s efforts. “The country must remain united. I pray to Lord Ram to bless him (Rahul Gandhi).”

ALSO READ | Appreciate Rahul Gandhi for Bharat Jodo Yatra: Ram Mandir Trust Secretary

The Congress sent invitations to many saints and seers, including Acharya Satyendra Das, of Ayodhya to be a part of the yatra. However, the Ram temple head priest expressed his inability to join the yatra, but issued a letter wishing luck to Rahul. On Wednesday, the yatra resumed its journey at 6 am after a night halt at Mavikalan village in Baghpat on Tuesday. The Yatra reached Shamli by evening and halted at Ailum town in the district.

Senior Congress leaders, including former Union minister Jairam Ramesh, Salman Khurshid, UP Congress chief Brijlal Khabri, former state chief Ajay Kumar Lallu, and a few leaders of Rashtriya Lok Dal, were also present in the Yatra.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bharat Jodo Yatra Rahul Gandhi Champat Rai
India Matters
(Express Illustrations)
Over 95,000 beneficiaries reject house sites provided by Andhra Pradesh govt
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with young supporters during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Alwar district, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022.(File photo | AP)
Appreciate Rahul Gandhi for Bharat Jodo Yatra: Secretary Ram Mandir Trust
For representational purposes (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
Dense fog envelopes Delhi; temperature drops to season's lowest of 4.4 degree celsius
Image used for representational purpose only.
Locked up in fake case of gangrape, Madhya Pradesh man seeks Rs 10,000 crore damages

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp