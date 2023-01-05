Rahul concludes UP leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra; draws many, disappoints a few

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi completed the UP leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra by stepping into Panipat in neighbouring Haryana through Kairana in the Shamli district on Thursday evening.

However, during the course of the UP leg of Yatra, the Congress MP drew support from unexpected quarters and a huge crowd joined him in his sojourn but left a few, especially the RLD workers, disappointed as well.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed its journey around 6:45 am on Thursday after the night halting at Ailum village in Shamli district with a huge crowd marching through the hinterland braving the chilling cold wave conditions.

While the yatra drew a huge crowd, it also left the workers and leaders of Jayant Chaudhury-led Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) high and dry who claimed that they were ignored by Rahul Gandhi and the yatris while passing through Kandhla town in Shamli.

Notably, following the diktat of their president Jayant Chaudhury, a number of senior leaders, including three MLAs and workers, of RLD were prepared to welcome the yatra.

RLD leaders said they had also made arrangements for Rahul Gandhi to stop at the statue of former PM Chaudhury Charan Singh at Kandhla to pay tribute to him.

“He did not pay any attention to us. We had been standing by the roadside for hours to welcome the yatra but it passed through even without acknowledging the RLD workers,” said an agitated RLD leader.

He was joined by a party worker who accused the Congress MP of insulting Chaudhury Charan Singh and the farmers' community by not stopping at his statue and paying homage to him.

However, earlier around 10 am on Thursday, the Yatra took a break at Unchagaon village in Shamli district for nearly five hours. A special VIP camp was set up on land owned by farmer Ramchandra Singh at Unchagaon for Rahul Gandhi to take rest, while a separate camp was set up for other yatris. A kitchen was also established over 10 bigha land where 90 cooks, ferried from the Ajmer district of Rajasthan, prepared food for the Yatris.

As per the Congress sources, the cooks had reached Unchagaon on Wednesday evening along with four trucks full of necessary food items, spices, grains and vegetables.

Interestingly, Motichur laddoos, green vegetables, Chapatis, Pooris, and curries were there on the menu which was similar for VIPs and common yatris.

Rahul Gandhi was accompanied by senior Congress leaders including General Secretary (Communications in-charge) Jairam Ramesh and the party's state chief Brijlal Khabri while he made his way through Shamli district to enter Haryana.

WEB SCRAWL | So, what has Rahul Gandhi's long walk really achieved?

LUCKNOW: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi completed the UP leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra by stepping into Panipat in neighbouring Haryana through Kairana in the Shamli district on Thursday evening. However, during the course of the UP leg of Yatra, the Congress MP drew support from unexpected quarters and a huge crowd joined him in his sojourn but left a few, especially the RLD workers, disappointed as well. The Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed its journey around 6:45 am on Thursday after the night halting at Ailum village in Shamli district with a huge crowd marching through the hinterland braving the chilling cold wave conditions. While the yatra drew a huge crowd, it also left the workers and leaders of Jayant Chaudhury-led Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) high and dry who claimed that they were ignored by Rahul Gandhi and the yatris while passing through Kandhla town in Shamli. Notably, following the diktat of their president Jayant Chaudhury, a number of senior leaders, including three MLAs and workers, of RLD were prepared to welcome the yatra. RLD leaders said they had also made arrangements for Rahul Gandhi to stop at the statue of former PM Chaudhury Charan Singh at Kandhla to pay tribute to him. “He did not pay any attention to us. We had been standing by the roadside for hours to welcome the yatra but it passed through even without acknowledging the RLD workers,” said an agitated RLD leader. He was joined by a party worker who accused the Congress MP of insulting Chaudhury Charan Singh and the farmers' community by not stopping at his statue and paying homage to him. However, earlier around 10 am on Thursday, the Yatra took a break at Unchagaon village in Shamli district for nearly five hours. A special VIP camp was set up on land owned by farmer Ramchandra Singh at Unchagaon for Rahul Gandhi to take rest, while a separate camp was set up for other yatris. A kitchen was also established over 10 bigha land where 90 cooks, ferried from the Ajmer district of Rajasthan, prepared food for the Yatris. As per the Congress sources, the cooks had reached Unchagaon on Wednesday evening along with four trucks full of necessary food items, spices, grains and vegetables. Interestingly, Motichur laddoos, green vegetables, Chapatis, Pooris, and curries were there on the menu which was similar for VIPs and common yatris. Rahul Gandhi was accompanied by senior Congress leaders including General Secretary (Communications in-charge) Jairam Ramesh and the party's state chief Brijlal Khabri while he made his way through Shamli district to enter Haryana. WEB SCRAWL | So, what has Rahul Gandhi's long walk really achieved?