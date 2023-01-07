Home Nation

Nitish Kumar upbeat as Bihar caste census begins from today

During his ongoing “Samadhan Yatra”, Nitish said in Sheohar that some people tell about their sub castes too and so the related information on this count would also be known.

Published: 07th January 2023 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2023 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (File Photo | PTI)

By Ramashankar
Express News Service

PATNA: A day ahead of the caste-based census starting in Bihar from Saturday, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday asserted that it was of much importance for the state as the socio-economic condition as well as other information of various castes would be known after the exercise.

During his ongoing “Samadhan Yatra”, Nitish said in Sheohar that some people tell about their sub castes too and so the related information on this count would also be known. He said that he was in favour of the Centre conducting a nationwide caste-based census but it did not agree.

“After data related to the caste-based census in Bihar will beavailable, we will show what benefits of such a census are,” he remarked while adding that the caste-based census would be conducted in the state in an effective manner.

After the Centre declined to conduct the nationwide caste-based census, Nitish government decided to do it in the state by spending Rs 500 crore from its own resources. The caste census will be conducted in two phases. In the first phase, the number of all households in the state will be counted.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nitish Kumar Bihar caste census
India Matters
Vehicles move slowly amid low visibility due to fog on a cold winter morning in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi reels under cold wave, dense fog; relief likely soon
Wreckage of the trainee plane which crashed into the dome of a temple, in Rewa, early Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Pilot dead as trainer aircraft crashes into temple in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. (Photo | PTI)
If it were in my control, I would make rapists parade in public: Rajasthan CM
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das (Photo | PTI)
Govt, RBI in discussion with South Asian countries for cross-border rupee trade: Shaktikanta Das

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp