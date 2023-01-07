Nitish Kumar upbeat as Bihar caste census begins from today

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

PATNA: A day ahead of the caste-based census starting in Bihar from Saturday, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday asserted that it was of much importance for the state as the socio-economic condition as well as other information of various castes would be known after the exercise.

During his ongoing “Samadhan Yatra”, Nitish said in Sheohar that some people tell about their sub castes too and so the related information on this count would also be known. He said that he was in favour of the Centre conducting a nationwide caste-based census but it did not agree.

“After data related to the caste-based census in Bihar will beavailable, we will show what benefits of such a census are,” he remarked while adding that the caste-based census would be conducted in the state in an effective manner.

After the Centre declined to conduct the nationwide caste-based census, Nitish government decided to do it in the state by spending Rs 500 crore from its own resources. The caste census will be conducted in two phases. In the first phase, the number of all households in the state will be counted.

