Tiger attacks minor girl in Bihar, two more injured in similar incident

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

PATNA: A 12-year-old girl was attacked by a wild tiger in Bihar's West Champaran district late on Monday, setting alarm bells ringing in entire region. The victim identified as Divya Kumari has been admitted to government referral hospital for treatment.

The incident took place when Divya along with some women had gone to collect firewood from a forest, part of Govardhan range of Valmiki Tiger Reserve (VTR).

The tiger suddenly appeared on the scene and attacked Divya from behind. The victim, stated to be a resident of of Bakhri village under Gaunha police station area, received injuries in her arms and neck. She was saved by some farmers working in nearby field following an an alarm raised by her.

Dr Shashi Kumar attending on the injured at the referral hospital said the girl received severe injuries around her neck and arms. “Her condition is now out of danger even though she suffered serious injuries in the incident,” he added.

In another incident, two persons, including a minor girl, suffered injuries when a wild big cat attacked them in an agricultural field on Monday. The incidentat Sirisia village under Bagaha sub-division in West Champaran district.

A police officer posted at Naurangia police station said that they have received information about attacks on two victims--Sonam and Subash Musahar—who were undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital.

In November last year, at least nine persons fell victims to a man-eater tiger in VTR region. The man-eating tiger was later shot by a professional shooter after obtaining approval from the forest and environment department.

“The fresh attack by a tiger has sent shock waves among residents, who are apprehending more such attacks in future. Several farmers have stopped visiting their agricultural farms due to threat from the big cat,” remarked Ganesh Rai, a resident of Gaunaha in West Champaran.

PATNA: A 12-year-old girl was attacked by a wild tiger in Bihar's West Champaran district late on Monday, setting alarm bells ringing in entire region. The victim identified as Divya Kumari has been admitted to government referral hospital for treatment. The incident took place when Divya along with some women had gone to collect firewood from a forest, part of Govardhan range of Valmiki Tiger Reserve (VTR). The tiger suddenly appeared on the scene and attacked Divya from behind. The victim, stated to be a resident of of Bakhri village under Gaunha police station area, received injuries in her arms and neck. She was saved by some farmers working in nearby field following an an alarm raised by her. Dr Shashi Kumar attending on the injured at the referral hospital said the girl received severe injuries around her neck and arms. “Her condition is now out of danger even though she suffered serious injuries in the incident,” he added. In another incident, two persons, including a minor girl, suffered injuries when a wild big cat attacked them in an agricultural field on Monday. The incidentat Sirisia village under Bagaha sub-division in West Champaran district. A police officer posted at Naurangia police station said that they have received information about attacks on two victims--Sonam and Subash Musahar—who were undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital. In November last year, at least nine persons fell victims to a man-eater tiger in VTR region. The man-eating tiger was later shot by a professional shooter after obtaining approval from the forest and environment department. “The fresh attack by a tiger has sent shock waves among residents, who are apprehending more such attacks in future. Several farmers have stopped visiting their agricultural farms due to threat from the big cat,” remarked Ganesh Rai, a resident of Gaunaha in West Champaran.