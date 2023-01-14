Home Nation

Complaints filed in Bihar courts against education minister for statement against 'Ramcharitmanas'

Advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha accused the minister of giving such a statement under a well-thought plan to derive political mileage from a section of people.

Published: 14th January 2023 12:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2023 12:41 AM   |  A+A-

Senior RJD leader and Bihar Education Minister Prof Chandrashekhar. (Photo | Screengrab)

Senior RJD leader and Bihar Education Minister Prof Chandrashekhar. (Photo | Screengrab)

By Ramashankar
Express News Service

PATNA: Several complaints have been filed in courts across Bihar against state Education Minister Prof. Chandrashekhar for hurting and provoking the religious sentiments of people of a particular community by issuing a controversial statement against Ramcharitmanas, a religious book of the Hindus.

The complaint has been filed in special MP/MLA court by a social activist-cum- advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha under section filed 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 505 (whoever makes, publishes or circulates any statement, rumour or report with intent to cause or promote hatred, ill-will among different communities) 506 (criminal intimidation), 153 (provocation), 295 (defying any place of worship or any object held sacred) and 296 (voluntarily causes disturbance to any assembly lawfully engaged in the performance of religious worship) of IPC.

The court has fixed January 25 as the next date for the hearing of the complaint. Ojha accused the minister of giving such a statement under a well-thought plan to derive political mileage from a section of people. The minister is trying to spread hatred and intolerance in the society, the complaint alleged.

Another complaint has been filed in the court of chief judicial magistrate in Begusarai against the education minister by advocate Amrendra Kumar Amar under relevant sections of IPC. The petitioner said that the court will take up the matter for hearing on a date it deemed to be convenient.

The minister had ruffled many feathers when he spoke of verses in the 'Ramcharitmanas' allegedly promoted discrimination against the lower castes. He also equated 'Ramcharitmanas' with 'Manu Smriti' and RSS ideologue M S Golwalkar's 'Bunch of Thoughts'.

Peeved at the minister's outburst, Opposition BJP demanded sacking of Prof. Chandrashekhar from the Nitish Kumar cabinet. RJD, however, sided with its minister and said that it won't allow 'kamandal' to win over 'mandal'. JD(U) minister Ashok Choudhary said that the cabinet minister Prof. Chandrashekhar's statement militated against 'our leader's policy of respecting all faiths and tradition. He hoped that Prof Chandrashekhar will disown his statement, which has given a wrong and false impression about grand alliance government.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Prof. Chandrashekhar Ramcharitmanas Hindu Bihar
India Matters
Cover of Malayalam translation of Ravi Raman’s book
Book adds to narrative of ‘Struggle’ that toppled EMS government in Kerala
Nobel laureate Amartya Sen (Photo | PTI)
CAA implementation to reduce role of minorities: Amartya Sen
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Moradabad trader assaulted, forced to chant religious slogans onboard Padmawat Express
Congress' Jalandhar MP Santokh Chaudhary
Congress MP Santokh Chaudhary dies during Bharat Jodo Yatra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp