Complaints filed in Bihar courts against education minister for statement against 'Ramcharitmanas'

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

PATNA: Several complaints have been filed in courts across Bihar against state Education Minister Prof. Chandrashekhar for hurting and provoking the religious sentiments of people of a particular community by issuing a controversial statement against Ramcharitmanas, a religious book of the Hindus.

The complaint has been filed in special MP/MLA court by a social activist-cum- advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha under section filed 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 505 (whoever makes, publishes or circulates any statement, rumour or report with intent to cause or promote hatred, ill-will among different communities) 506 (criminal intimidation), 153 (provocation), 295 (defying any place of worship or any object held sacred) and 296 (voluntarily causes disturbance to any assembly lawfully engaged in the performance of religious worship) of IPC.

The court has fixed January 25 as the next date for the hearing of the complaint. Ojha accused the minister of giving such a statement under a well-thought plan to derive political mileage from a section of people. The minister is trying to spread hatred and intolerance in the society, the complaint alleged.

Another complaint has been filed in the court of chief judicial magistrate in Begusarai against the education minister by advocate Amrendra Kumar Amar under relevant sections of IPC. The petitioner said that the court will take up the matter for hearing on a date it deemed to be convenient.

The minister had ruffled many feathers when he spoke of verses in the 'Ramcharitmanas' allegedly promoted discrimination against the lower castes. He also equated 'Ramcharitmanas' with 'Manu Smriti' and RSS ideologue M S Golwalkar's 'Bunch of Thoughts'.

Peeved at the minister's outburst, Opposition BJP demanded sacking of Prof. Chandrashekhar from the Nitish Kumar cabinet. RJD, however, sided with its minister and said that it won't allow 'kamandal' to win over 'mandal'. JD(U) minister Ashok Choudhary said that the cabinet minister Prof. Chandrashekhar's statement militated against 'our leader's policy of respecting all faiths and tradition. He hoped that Prof Chandrashekhar will disown his statement, which has given a wrong and false impression about grand alliance government.

