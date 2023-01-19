I respect CM Mann but Punjab should not be run from Delhi: Rahul

By PTI

PATHANKOT: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday again attacked the AAP government in Punjab, alleging that it was being run with remote control as he sought to point towards AAP MP Raghav Chadha for calling the shots in the Bhagwant Mann-led dispensation in the state.

The Wayanad MP also accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of spending Punjab funds on advertisements during the Gujarat assembly polls held last year.

Addressing a rally here on the last day of Bharat Jodo Yatra's Punjab leg, Gandhi further said he respects CM Mann but asked him that Punjab should be run from Punjab only, not from Delhi.

Referring to his last public address in Hoshiarpur earlier this week, Gandhi said, "I told Bhagwant Mann ji, do not let Punjab be run from a remote control. I did not say an ordinary thing. You sat with me in Lok Sabha (when Mann was an MP). There is a huge difference between you and Arvind Kejriwal ji. I respect you and I am saying this from the stage of the Congress party. But Punjab should not be run from Delhi," he said.

Gandhi said during the yatra he asked a farmer about the new AAP government in Punjab. His reply was that it was a remote-controlled government, the former Congress chief claimed.

"I did not like it. It is a different thing that Congress will fight against the AAP. When I asked the farmer the meaning of remote control, he said (AAP MP) Raghav Chadha. Then it is not a right thing," Gandhi said.

He alleged that the public money from Punjab was used on advertisements during the Gujarat assembly polls last year. "It is wrong. It is the money of the people of Punjab."

ALSO READ | No truck with Varun ideology: Rahul Gandhi

On January 16 in Hoshiarpur, Gandhi said that Mann should not become the remote control of anyone and should run the state independently, drawing a sharp reaction from the Punjab chief minister.

Mann had told Gandhi that he was made the chief minister by the public and reminded him of an 'insult' inflicted on Amarinder Singh by unceremoniously removing him from the post of CM.

Mann has been facing criticism from the opposition parties that his government was being 'remote controlled' by AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

ALSO READ | Security breach in Bharat Jodo Yatra? Rahul, Congress, Punjab Police deny

The Punjab leg of the yatra will come to an end on Thursday as it will enter Jammu.

The march, which started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7, will conclude in Srinagar by January 30, with Gandhi hoisting the national flag in the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir.

The yatra has so far covered Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra

PATHANKOT: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday again attacked the AAP government in Punjab, alleging that it was being run with remote control as he sought to point towards AAP MP Raghav Chadha for calling the shots in the Bhagwant Mann-led dispensation in the state. The Wayanad MP also accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of spending Punjab funds on advertisements during the Gujarat assembly polls held last year. Addressing a rally here on the last day of Bharat Jodo Yatra's Punjab leg, Gandhi further said he respects CM Mann but asked him that Punjab should be run from Punjab only, not from Delhi. Referring to his last public address in Hoshiarpur earlier this week, Gandhi said, "I told Bhagwant Mann ji, do not let Punjab be run from a remote control. I did not say an ordinary thing. You sat with me in Lok Sabha (when Mann was an MP). There is a huge difference between you and Arvind Kejriwal ji. I respect you and I am saying this from the stage of the Congress party. But Punjab should not be run from Delhi," he said. Gandhi said during the yatra he asked a farmer about the new AAP government in Punjab. His reply was that it was a remote-controlled government, the former Congress chief claimed. "I did not like it. It is a different thing that Congress will fight against the AAP. When I asked the farmer the meaning of remote control, he said (AAP MP) Raghav Chadha. Then it is not a right thing," Gandhi said. He alleged that the public money from Punjab was used on advertisements during the Gujarat assembly polls last year. "It is wrong. It is the money of the people of Punjab." ALSO READ | No truck with Varun ideology: Rahul Gandhi On January 16 in Hoshiarpur, Gandhi said that Mann should not become the remote control of anyone and should run the state independently, drawing a sharp reaction from the Punjab chief minister. Mann had told Gandhi that he was made the chief minister by the public and reminded him of an 'insult' inflicted on Amarinder Singh by unceremoniously removing him from the post of CM. Mann has been facing criticism from the opposition parties that his government was being 'remote controlled' by AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. ALSO READ | Security breach in Bharat Jodo Yatra? Rahul, Congress, Punjab Police deny The Punjab leg of the yatra will come to an end on Thursday as it will enter Jammu. The march, which started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7, will conclude in Srinagar by January 30, with Gandhi hoisting the national flag in the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir. The yatra has so far covered Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra