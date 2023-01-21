Home Nation

Rs One lakh fine on liquor sellers, drinkers in Bihar village

“The panchayat members also imposed fines on people indulged in creating nuisance at public places in inebriated conditions. Such offenders will have to pay Rs 51,000 as fine.

Published: 21st January 2023 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2023 04:06 PM

The Saharsa Panchayat’s decree has prohibited alcohol, toddy among other intoxicants except ‘khaini’ (tobacco) | File Photo

By Ramashankar
Express News Service

PATNA:  In Bihar’s Saharsa district, a “decree” from a panchayat warned drinkers and liquor sellers that they could face hefty fines and legal actions if they were found engaged in unlawful behaviour. Tariyama panchayat under Simri Bakhtiyarpur block of Saharsa district in Kosi region took the decision to act against drinkers and suppliers in presence of Panchs (members of gram kutchery) and villagers at its weekly meeting on Thursday.

Those found in liquor brewing, consuming or selling will have to pay a penalty of Rs 1 lakh, according to the ‘farman’ (order) issued by the panchayat at its meeting held under chairmanship of a mukhiya representative Rakesh Raushan,

“The panchayat members also imposed fines on people indulged in creating nuisance at public places in inebriated conditions. Such offenders will have to pay Rs 51,000 as fine. We have spread the message in the entire panchayat through the public address system,” said former sarpanch Bishun Deo Yadav.

Another member Chhotelal Sah said that it was unanimously decided that no citizen under this panchayat will consume alcohol, toddy or any other intoxicants except ‘khaini’ (tobacco). “We want to make panchayat ‘nashamukt’ in phases,” he added. The novel initiative of Tariyama, which has a population of over 6,000, has become a talking point in the entire Kosi region, which comprises Saharsa, Madhepura and Supaul districts.

The posters were also put up on walls across the village informing people about the decision of the panchayat The Panchayat’s decision has raised an alarm among offen ers of prohibition law and it is likely to dissuade them from violating the liquor ban. Although police have also intensified their drive against those violating prohibition laws following the recent hooch tragedy in Saran district which claimed more than 70 lives.

Chief minister Nitish Kumar during his ‘samadhan yatra’ is also regularly raising the issue of prohibition and has appealed to people to refrain from consumption or sale of liquor in the state. Over 4.51 lakh people have been arrested and 3.5 lakh FIRs lodged in different police stations across the state ever since prohibition came into effect in April 2016.

