Drone carrying heroin shot near India-Pak border in Punjab's Amritsar, 2 held 

The unmanned aerial vehicle carrying five kg of heroin was shot down in Kakkar village, Punjab Police said.

Published: 22nd January 2023 05:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2023 06:43 PM   |  A+A-

Drone surveillance, drone camera

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: In a joint operation by Border Security Force (BSF) and Punjab Police, a drone carrying drugs was shot down near the India-Pakistan international border in Amritsar on Sunday, officials said.

The unmanned aerial vehicle carrying five kg of heroin was shot down in Kakkar village, Punjab Police said.

DGP Gaurav Yadav

"In a major breakthrough, Amritsar police, in a joint operation with BSF, have recovered a 6 wing drone after firing and bringing it down & seized 5 Kg heroin from village Kakkar, which is 2 Km from the International border with Pakistan," Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said in a tweet.

ALSO READ | Jawan held for smuggling drugs in Punjab

He said two people have also been arrested. A total of 12 rounds from an AK-47 were fired towards the direction of the drone.

"The drone found is assembled, with parts manufactured in the USA and China," the DCP said.

ALSO READ | Drug, drones and death: Inside Punjab's tragic stories of addiction

