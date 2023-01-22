Home Nation

Two die after consuming liquor laced with pesticide in MP; police suspect suicide

According to family members of the two deceased, identified as Rajaram Bheel (40) and his relative Bhuralal (38), both of them consumed the pesticide-mixed liquor following which they died.

Published: 22nd January 2023 11:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2023 11:44 AM   |  A+A-

Hooch, liquor

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

DHAR: Two men have died after allegedly consuming liquor mixed with pesticide in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district, police on Sunday said adding they suspect it to be a case of suicide.

The incident took place on Friday at Salriyapada village under Badnawar tehsil, 70 km from the district headquarters, Superintendent of Police (SP) Aditya Pratap Singh said.

He said according to family members of the two deceased, identified as Rajaram Bheel (40) and his relative Bhuralal (38), both of them consumed the pesticide-mixed liquor following which they died.

Prima facie, it seems to be a case of suicide, the SP said without elaborating. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway, he said.

According to police officials, Rajaram was consuming liquor at home when Bhuralal reached his place.

Rajaram told Bhuralal that he had mixed a pesticide in the liquor, but the relative insisted on drinking it, they said.

When their condition deteriorated, the family members took them to Badnawar hospital from where they were referred to Ratlam district hospital, the officials said.

Rajaram died on way to the hospital while Bhuralal died during treatment, they said.

