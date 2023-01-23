Hooch tragedy strikes again in dry Bihar; two dead, several taken ill

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

PATNA: A hooch tragedy has claimed at least two lives while 10 persons were taken ill after consuming spurious liquor in Bihar's Siwan district on Sunday. Five of the victims were admitted to Siwan sadar hospital for treatment. A district board member Ramesh Kumar told the police that some people from Bela village under Nabiganj police outpost complained of severe stomach pain, loss of eye sight and vomiting. On being inquired, family members revealed that they all had consumed alcohol at a local vend, which used to supply illicit country liquor. The deceased were identified as Janak Prasad alias Janak Bind (40) and Naresh Bind (35), stated to be residents Bala village. A police team attached to Nabiganj police station rushed to the village and started investigation. Nabiganj station house officer (SHO) Suraj Prasad said that a police team has been to the village after information about death of two people reached the police station late on Sunday evening. In December last year, more than 60 people had died in Saran district. The district authority, however, confirmed the death of 42 persons in the incident. Bihar came under total prohibition in April 2016. Since then 20 major incidents of hooch have been reported in which 200 persons lost their lives.