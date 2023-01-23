Home Nation

Hooch tragedy strikes again in dry Bihar; two dead, several taken ill

A district board member Ramesh Kumar told the police that some people from Bela village under Nabiganj police outpost complained of severe stomach pain, loss of eye sight and vomiting.

Published: 23rd January 2023 12:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2023 12:52 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | PTI)

By Ramashankar
Express News Service

PATNA: A hooch tragedy has claimed at least two lives while 10 persons were taken ill after consuming spurious liquor in Bihar's Siwan district on Sunday. 

Five of the victims were admitted to Siwan sadar hospital for treatment.

A district board member Ramesh Kumar told the police that some people from Bela village under Nabiganj police outpost complained of severe stomach pain, loss of eye sight and vomiting.

On being inquired, family members revealed that they all had consumed alcohol at a local vend, which used to supply illicit country liquor. 

The deceased were identified as Janak Prasad alias Janak Bind (40) and Naresh Bind (35), stated to be residents Bala village. 

A police team attached to Nabiganj
police station rushed to the village and started investigation.

Nabiganj station house officer (SHO) Suraj Prasad said that a police team has been to the village after information about death of two people reached the police station late on Sunday evening.

In December last year, more than 60 people had died in Saran district. The district authority, however, confirmed the death of 42 persons in the incident.

Bihar came under total prohibition in April 2016. Since then 20 major incidents of hooch have been reported in which 200 persons lost their lives.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hooch tragedy Bihar liquor
India Matters
Representational image of flight status boards show delayed and cancelled flights. (Photo | AP)
Several flights delayed due to fog at Delhi airport
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Explosion at ex-MLA's house in J&K's Poonch
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Moscow-Goa flight diverted to Uzbekistan after bomb threat: Police 
Dera Sacha Sauda sect chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh (Photo | EPS)
Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim again granted 40-day parole

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp