Five die, six in hospital in ‘dry’ Bihar hooch tragedy

By Express News Service

PATNA: At least five people died and six others were taken ill allegedly after consuming spurious liquor in Bihar’s Siwan district. This is the second hooch tragedy in ‘dry’ state in last one month. Police have so far detained 16 people in connection with Siwan incident.

Senior police officials posted in the state police headquarters said that the incident took place at Bala village under Lakdri Nabiganj police station in Siwan district where 11 people consumed alcohol late on Sunday evening.

One of them identified as Janak Ram died during the treatment at Siwan sadar hospital. Additional director general (headquarters) Jitendra Singh Gangwar told the media on Monday that four other victims died on the way to Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH). Remaining six victims were being treated at Siwan sadar hospital. Police said that so far 16 people have been taken into custody.

