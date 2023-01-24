Home Nation

Five die, six in hospital in ‘dry’ Bihar hooch tragedy

This is the second hooch tragedy in ‘dry’ state in last one month. Police have so far detained 16 people in connection with Siwan incident.

Published: 24th January 2023 07:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2023 07:16 AM   |  A+A-

Hooch, liquor

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

PATNA:  At least five people died and six others were taken ill allegedly after consuming spurious liquor in Bihar’s Siwan district. This is the second hooch tragedy in ‘dry’ state in last one month. Police have so far detained 16 people in connection with Siwan incident.

Senior police officials posted in the state police headquarters said that the incident took place at Bala village under Lakdri Nabiganj police station in Siwan district where 11 people consumed alcohol late on Sunday evening.

One of them identified as Janak Ram died during the treatment at Siwan sadar hospital. Additional director general (headquarters) Jitendra Singh Gangwar told the media on Monday that four other victims died on the way to Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH). Remaining six victims were being treated at Siwan sadar hospital. Police said that so far 16 people have been taken into custody.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
taken ill Bihar Hooch spurious liquor Dry Bihar
India Matters
File Photo
Kerala HC lawyer collected kickbacks to ‘buy’ verdicts
Justice Madan Lokur. (File Photo)
If ‘basic structure doctrine’ goes, our fundamental rights too will go, says Justice Madan Lokur
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Soon, government to track, deport 3.5 lakh ‘rogue’ foreign visitors  
Jawaharlal Nehru University (Photo | EPS)
JNUSU stages sit-in over its various demands 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp