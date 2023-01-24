Home Nation

VHP, Bajrang Dal withdraw protest against Shah Rukh Khan’s 'Pathaan' in Gujarat

Several leaders, including from the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, had sought a ban on the film, which is scheduled to release on Wednesday.

Published: 24th January 2023 01:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2023 09:42 AM

By Dilip Singh Kshatriya
Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: Hindu outfits of Gujarat Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang dal in a U-turn on Tuesday withdrew their protest against Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan a day before its release, saying that they are satisfied with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC)’s revisions for Pathaan.

Gujarat VHP’s secretary Ashok Raval said in a statement that “After the Bajrang Dal’s protests against the Hindi film, Pathaan, the Censor Board has removed obscene lyrics and lewd words from the film, which is good news. I congratulate all workers and the entire Hindu community for this successful struggle to protect religion and culture,”

“I also request the Censor Board, producers, and theatre owners that, as an important part of the film industry, if they oppose such things, keeping in mind the religion, culture, and patriotism beforehand, the Bajrang Dal and other Hindu bodies will not have any objection,” he said.

The right-wing groups had earlier threatened to stop the release of the film in Gujarat, while the state government had assured police protection to theatres.

