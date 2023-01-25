Doshi, a fine architect who worked with Le Corbusier, passes away at 95

Utpal Sharma By

One of the finest architects and planners post Independence, Prof Balkrishna Doshi, died on January 24, 2023. He was 95. He was a recipient of many national and international awards such as the Pritsker Architecture Prize, Padma Bhusan and RIBA Gold Medal.

Born on August 26, 1927, Prof Doshi was the founder of CEPT University and a fine teacher in the field of architecture and planning in India and across the world. He studied fine arts in Mumbai and moved to England to study architecture from Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA). He had a chance meeting with Le Corbusier and moved to Paris and trained in architecture from the master. He also worked on the capital project of Chandigarh under Corbusier.

Doshi returned to India to look after his projects in Chandigarh and Ahmedabad like Mill Owners Association Building, Sarabhai House and Sanskar Kendra and many others. Supported by Lalbhai family, he set up School of Architecture, CEPT (formerly Centre for Environment Planning and Technology) in 1962. Later, he became the director of School of Planning in 1972. The institute became known globally under Prof Doshi’s guidance and leadership.

He did many prestigious projects across India and received worldwide recognition. I was fortunate to have studied at the School of Planning, CEPT, under him and later on worked with him on many architecture and urban planning projects. He was a very fine teacher and could blend practice and teaching. While working with him for 25 years, I started teaching in CEPT and tried to bring live projects to the classroom. He was extremely friendly and a down-to-earth teacher. He helped me set up the research and consultancy arm of CEPT.

He guided me to set up Faculty of Architecture and Planning at Nirma University. Prof Doshi was enthusiastic till a month ago about a discussion on urban planning, particularly Ahmedabad. We will miss his guidance.

(The writer is director, Nirma University,Ahmedabad)

