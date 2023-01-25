Mulayam Singh Yadav, Sudha Murty, Ustad Zakir Hussain, KM Birla among 106 Padma award recipients

By Online Desk

NEW DELHI: Late Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, late ORS pioneer Dilip Mahalanabis, musician Zakir Hussain, SM Krishna and Srinivas Varadhan have been conferred the Padma Vibhushan.

Sudha Murty, Kumar Mangalam Birla are among the nine awardees of Padma Bhushan.

Rakesh Radheshyam Jhunjhunwala (Posthumous), RRR movie composer MM Keeravaani, actress Raveena Ravi Tandon are among the 91 awardees of Padma Shri. The government announced the names on the eve of the 74th Republic Day.

Padma Awards - one of the highest civilian Awards of the country, are conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri.

The Awards are given in various disciplines/ fields of activities, viz.- art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc. ‘Padma Vibhushan’ is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service; ‘Padma Bhushan’ for distinguished service of high order and ‘Padma Shri’ for distinguished service in any field. The awards are announced on the occasion of Republic Day every year.

The list comprises six Padma Vibhushan, nine Padma Bhushan and 91 Padma Shri Awards.

Medical professional Dilip Mahalanabis, who returned from the US to serve in 1971-Bangladesh war refugee camps and promoted world wide use of Oral Rehydration Solution saving over five crore lives globally, was among heroes named for the coveted Padma awards on the eve of Republic Day.

Mahalanabis (87) from West Bengal has been selected for this year's Padma Vibhushan, country's second highest civilian award, officials said.

Retired government doctor from Andaman Ratan Chandra Kar, who is working with the Jarawa tribe in the Nicobar islands, Siddi tribal social worker from Gujarat Hirabai Lobi, war veteran Munishwar Chander Dawar who has been treating under priviledged people in Madhya Pradesh were selected for Padma Shri.

Naga social worker Ramkuiwangbe Newme who protected and promoted Heraka indigenous culture through awareness camps and programmes, established 10 primary schools and encouraged education for women besides transcripting 'Tingwang Hingde' of Heraka religion was also selected for Padma Shri.

Among those selected for Padma Shri include 'Kannur ke Gandhi' V P Appukuttan Poduval, a 99-year old freedom fighter who participated in Quit India movement, snake catchers Vadivel Gopal and Masi Sadaiyan of Irula Tribe in Tamil Nadu and 98-year old self-sustaining small organic farmer from Sikkim Tula Ram Upreti.

(With inputs from agencies)

