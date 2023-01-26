Jamia to Jadavpur, sparks fly over BBC docuseries

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A day after the Jawaharlal Nehru University, the University of Hyderabad and a few campuses in Kerala screened the controversial BBC film on the 2002 Godhra riots, Left-affiliated student groups of Delhi’s Jamia Milia Islamia tried to show the film but the administration and police thwarted the move.

Hours before the scheduled screening, Delhi Police detained over a dozen students. Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Esha Pandey said the Jamia University administration had informed police that some students were creating a ruckus on the streets following which 13 students were detained, four of them SFI members, around 4 pm to ensure peace in the area.

The action came after the university administration had asked students not to participate in any gathering or screening of the documentary, adding that no permission has been given for it. It also warned the

students of strict disciplinary action if they fail to adhere to the directives.

Throughout the day, there was heavy deployment of police in and around the university area. The police blocked around 1 km stretch of the road from both sides using anti-riot vehicles and buses.

Police had also placed water cannons in front of the varsity gate to disperse protestors in case of any ruckus, but it was not used as the protest was tackled immediately.

Meanwhile, SFI said it will screen the documentary at Kolkata’s Presidency University on January 27 at an open air field. A separate group of students said they will screen the documentary on February 1 at the unversity. A similar event will be organised at the Jadavpur University by the All India Students’ Association.

