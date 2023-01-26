Home Nation

MP tailoring new excise policy to discourage liquor consumption, says CM

The CM was speaking at a function at the Garrison Ground here on the occasion of the 74th Republic Day. He also greeted people for Basant Panchami, which is being celebrated today.

Published: 26th January 2023 03:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2023 03:10 PM   |  A+A-

Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

By PTI

JABALPUR: The Madhya Pradesh government is working on a new excise policy aimed at discouraging liquor consumption in the state, said Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, appealing to the people to work towards protecting the environment.

The CM was speaking at a function at the Garrison Ground here on the occasion of the 74th Republic Day. He also greeted people for Basant Panchami, which is being celebrated today.

"A new excise policy is being drafted to discourage drinking. Work for a nasha mukt (drug-free) society. Plant a sapling on your birthday, marriage anniversary or in memory of your mother or any other occasion. I plant saplings daily," he said.

Chouhan announced that the state's second global skill park will come up in Jabalpur, MP's first global park in Bhopal. He said a new industrial city will also be set up in Jabalpur for which 332 hectares of land has been identified near National Highway-30.

ALSO READ | Curiosity and persistence, the mother of science: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Industrial units apart, the facility will also have a logistic hub, commercial and residential plots, hotels and hospitals.

The chief minister reiterated that the state government is working to make Madhya Pradesh 'Atmanirbhar' on the lines of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's AatmaNirbhar Bharat vision of making India a self-reliant nation.

ALSO READ | People, including teachers, fund Smart TV for 1552 government schools in Madhya Pradesh district

He sought cooperation from all sections of society to make the state Atmanirbhar. Chouhan also urged the citizens to take a pledge for the prosperity and development of Madhya Pradesh.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shivraj Singh Chouhan 74th Republic Day
India Matters
A vehicle burning during the 2002 Gujarat riots. (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat court acquits 22 accused in post-Godhra riots case
Ashish Mishra, the key suspect in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. (File Photo | PTI)
Lakhimpur Kheri violence case: SC grants eight-week interim bail to Ashish Mishra
Students stand outside the JNUSU Office alleging that the JNU administration has cut off electricity supply to prevent the screening of BBC documentary ‘India: The Modi Question’ in New Delhi, Tuesday
Campuses push back on BBC documentary on PM Modi
Delhi HC (File Photo | PTI)
ED can't investigate offences other than money laundering: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp