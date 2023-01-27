Home Nation

Amid pandemic, India's biopharma and diagnostic industry proved to be strategic assets: Mandaviya

In his video address to the National Summit on Quality of Biologicals, the minister said biological drugs have emerged as a choice of therapy along with conventional chemical drugs.

Published: 27th January 2023 05:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2023 05:39 PM   |  A+A-

Mansukh Mandaviya

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya virtually inaugurated the National Summit on Quality of Biologicals | Twitter

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The medical emergency over the past few years due to the COVID-19 pandemic has seen India's biopharma and diagnostic industry prove to be strategic assets to meet the public health requirement not just domestically but globally, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Friday.

In his video address to the National Summit on Quality of Biologicals, organised here by the National Institute of Biologicals (NIB), the minister said biological drugs have emerged as a choice of therapy along with conventional chemical drugs.

The National Institute of Biologicals is playing a vital role in ensuring that only quality biological products reach the health system, thereby strengthening the prime minister's mission of ensuring quality health and wellness for all, he said.

"The medical emergency over the past few years due to the COVID-19 pandemic has seen our biopharma and diagnostic industry prove to be strategic assets to meet the public health requires not only of our country but globally, which has given meaning to the statement of universal brotherhood 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', that is, 'the whole world is one family," he stated.

The national summit will act as a platform to bring together stakeholders, regulatory authorities and academia for interaction on various aspects of quality assurance of biologicals.

These interactions will spearhead capacity building, technology enhancement and development of newer biologicals for promoting and safeguarding public health contributing towards the government's mandate of "Healthy India".

Congratulating NIB for bringing multiple stakeholders in a single platform, the minister said the summit will provide a base for gap analysis in the currently prevalent quality assurance approaches in India.

"It will help upgrade the infrastructure and technologies of the country's biopharmaceuticals and in-vitro diagnostic industry and enhance its capacity to develop world-class products and promote public health," he stated.

He also commended NIB for realising the need for trained human resources in the biopharma sector and for taking initiative towards a national skill development programme.

He added postgraduate students are being provided training on quality control of biologicals and blood bank officials are being given technical assistance to strengthen blood services and to develop and enhance analytical skills and technological knowledge.

He urged NIB to further strengthen the training programmes to prepare qualified human resources in this particular field.

ALSO READ | First intranasal Covid vaccine launched, rollout to begin in private hospitals soon

Mandaviya also highlighted the need to initiate studies using state-of-the-art analytical platforms to promote the development of pharmacopeial monographs for new biologicals made from updated technologies.

He said that if such products are developed indigenously, "the treatments will become more affordable for the common man and also our public health system will become stronger".

"Industry, academia and the regulatory network will have to work together to spur indigenous development of new biological medicines, including existing drugs for the treatment of rare and neglected diseases, innovation on new product categories such as gene therapy, stem cell therapy and personalized medicines," he stated.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID-19 pandemic India's biopharma diagnostic industry Mansukh Mandaviya
India Matters
Delhi High court. (File Photo)
Unnao rape case: HC modifies order, shortens Sengar's interim bail period 
Karnataka BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal (Photo| PTI)
Will not speak against Yediyurappa publicly, says BJP MLA Yatnal 
Image of search and rescue work at the bridge collapse site in Morbi. (Photo | AP)
Gujarat: Charge-sheet filed in Morbi bridge collapse case
Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani (File | AFP)
Gautam Adani slips to 7th spot on the world rich list; net worth declines by over USD 18 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp