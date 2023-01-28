Home Nation

Locals protest in Joshimath against slow pace of efforts to save town

The Joshimath Bachao Sangharsh Samiti had given the call for the rally to press for demands of permanent rehabilitation and compensation to affected families.

Published: 28th January 2023 11:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2023 11:42 AM   |  A+A-

Protest against NTPC project (above); Hotel Mount View being demolished in Joshimath on Friday | PTI

By PTI

DEHRADUN: Hundreds of affected people descended on the streets of subsidence-hit Joshimath on Friday to take part in a protest rally against alleged slow pace of efforts to save the sinking town.

The Joshimath Bachao Sangharsh Samiti had given the call for the rally to press for demands of permanent rehabilitation and compensation to affected families.

"The urgency necessary to save Joshimath is still missing. Permanent rehabilitation and compensation on the lines of Badrinath and the scrapping of the NTPC project for good are some of the issues which remain unresolved," Joshimath Bachao Sangharsh Samiti spokesperson Kamal Raturi said.

The protesters raised slogans as they took out the rally from the Tapovan taxi stand, crossed through the main road and gathered at the Ved Vedang ground in Singhdhar ward.

Local people allege that the digging of a 12-km tunnel for the National Thermal Power Corporation's 520 MW Tapovan Vishnugad hydroelectric project exacerbated the subsidence in Joshimath.

ALSO READ | Joshimath sinking: Scientists claim 30 percent of ancient town is 'hollow'

The NTPC has denied any link between the project and the subsidence, saying the tunnel is over a kilometre under the ground and not below Joshimath.

Briefing the media on the relief efforts underway in Joshimath, Secretary, Disaster Management, Ranjit Kumar Sinha said the number of houses that have developed cracks stands at 863, while the water discharge in the JP colony area has reduced to 171 LPM.

Around 250 families have been evacuated to temporary relief centres and Rs 3.36 crore distributed among the affected people as interim relief, he said. Construction of model pre-fabricated shelters continues on the land of the horticulture department in Joshimath, Sinha said, adding it is likely to be completed soon.

Land development work is also in progress for pre-fabricated transition centres in Dhak village of Chamoli district.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Joshimath Joshimath Bachao Sangharsh Samiti
India Matters
Delhi High court. (File Photo)
Unnao rape case: HC modifies order, shortens Sengar's interim bail period 
Karnataka BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal (Photo| PTI)
Will not speak against Yediyurappa publicly, says BJP MLA Yatnal 
Image of search and rescue work at the bridge collapse site in Morbi. (Photo | AP)
Gujarat: Charge-sheet filed in Morbi bridge collapse case
Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani (File | AFP)
Gautam Adani slips to 7th spot on the world rich list; net worth declines by over USD 18 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp