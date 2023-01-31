Home Nation

Gorakhnath temple attack case: IIT grad gets death penalty

An IIT graduate, Abbasi had tried to forcibly enter the Gorakhnath Mutt premises of which Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is the head priest, on April 3, last year.

Published: 31st January 2023 07:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2023 07:21 AM   |  A+A-

Gorakhnath temple

Gorakhnath temple. (Photo | gorakhpur.nic.in)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW:  An anti-terror court in Lucknow on Monday awarded death penalty to Ahmad Murtaza Abbasi, who was convicted for attacking security staff at Gorakhpur’s Gorakhnath temple with a sharp weapon in April last year.

Abbasi was convicted by the special ATS court in Lucknow on Saturday.  An IIT graduate, Abbasi had tried to forcibly enter the Gorakhnath Mutt premises of which Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is the head priest, on April 3, last year.

In the attack, two constables of Provincial Armed Constabulary were injured. Abbasi was overpowered by security personnel and arrested. According to the FIR lodged by head constable Vinay Kumar Mishra, while he was guarding Gate no. 1, Abbasi attacked his companion, constable Anil Kumar Paswan with a sickle. When other security personnel stopped him, he also injured another guard. The FIR said Abbasi was arrested and the weapon along with his laptop and incriminating documents were seized.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ahmad Murtaza Abbasi Gorakhnath death penalty
India Matters
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Centre moves SC, seeks open court hearing on plea for review of verdict on Benami law
President Droupadi Murmu addresses the joint session of Parliament on the opening day of the Budget Session, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
World's view towards India has changed: President Murmu in first Parliament address
Image used for representational purpose only.
Most of Adani Group stocks trade lower
The logo of the International Monetary Fund (Photo | AP)
Expecting slowdown in Indian economy to 6.1 pc in 2023 from 6.8 pc in 2022, says IMF 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp