Gujarat tableau wins ‘People’s Choice Award’ at 74th Republic Day Parade

Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: 'Clean-Green Energy Efficient Gujarat' tableau presented by the Government of Gujarat has achieved the first ranking in the People's Choice Awards category. There were 17 states and 6 Ministries that presented their respective tableaus at the national level celebration and parade of the 74th Republic Day.

Gujarat’s tableau displayed the World's Largest Hybrid Renewable Energy Park at Khawda in Kutch; Modhera village-country's first 24x7 solar-powered village through BESS (Battery Energy Storage System), the prosperity of farmers under PM-KUSUM yojana through solar rooftop and canal rooftop energy system.

The energy revolution that took place was displayed along with, the traditional dresses of Kutch, Bhungas, White Desert, artistic plastering of clay, Ship of the Desert-Camel, and Gujarat's cultural heritage like Ras-Garba.

IN PHOTOS | Glimpses of the tableaux at India's Republic Day Parade 2023

The theme of ‘Clean-Green Energy Efficient Gujarat’ became the centre of attraction at the Republic Day parade on 26 January 2023. It is necessary to mention here that in 2022, the Ministry of Defence, Government of India initiated the ‘Best Troop’ category and ‘Best Tableau’ category through the "My Gov platform" for the "People's Choice Award".

This year, online voting was conducted from January 26 to 28, 2023. Among the total votes, Gujarat’s tableau received the highest number of votes and has been declared a winner under the People's Choice Award.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel thanked everyone for choosing the Gujarat tableau and said that this is a victory for every one of Gujarat. Gujarat has been continuously innovating and showing the way for India and the world. He added that Gujarat has successfully tried to send a beautiful message through this tableau by associating the cultural heritage of the state with renewable energy.

the award was presented by the Union Minister of State for Defense, Ajay Bhatt to Avantika Singh, Secretary to the Chief Minister and Director of Information, at an award distribution ceremony held in New Delhi on 31 January 2023.

AHMEDABAD: 'Clean-Green Energy Efficient Gujarat' tableau presented by the Government of Gujarat has achieved the first ranking in the People's Choice Awards category. There were 17 states and 6 Ministries that presented their respective tableaus at the national level celebration and parade of the 74th Republic Day. Gujarat’s tableau displayed the World's Largest Hybrid Renewable Energy Park at Khawda in Kutch; Modhera village-country's first 24x7 solar-powered village through BESS (Battery Energy Storage System), the prosperity of farmers under PM-KUSUM yojana through solar rooftop and canal rooftop energy system. The energy revolution that took place was displayed along with, the traditional dresses of Kutch, Bhungas, White Desert, artistic plastering of clay, Ship of the Desert-Camel, and Gujarat's cultural heritage like Ras-Garba. IN PHOTOS | Glimpses of the tableaux at India's Republic Day Parade 2023 The theme of ‘Clean-Green Energy Efficient Gujarat’ became the centre of attraction at the Republic Day parade on 26 January 2023. It is necessary to mention here that in 2022, the Ministry of Defence, Government of India initiated the ‘Best Troop’ category and ‘Best Tableau’ category through the "My Gov platform" for the "People's Choice Award". This year, online voting was conducted from January 26 to 28, 2023. Among the total votes, Gujarat’s tableau received the highest number of votes and has been declared a winner under the People's Choice Award. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel thanked everyone for choosing the Gujarat tableau and said that this is a victory for every one of Gujarat. Gujarat has been continuously innovating and showing the way for India and the world. He added that Gujarat has successfully tried to send a beautiful message through this tableau by associating the cultural heritage of the state with renewable energy. the award was presented by the Union Minister of State for Defense, Ajay Bhatt to Avantika Singh, Secretary to the Chief Minister and Director of Information, at an award distribution ceremony held in New Delhi on 31 January 2023.