Home Nation

Gujarat tableau wins ‘People’s Choice Award’ at 74th Republic Day Parade

Among the total votes, Gujarat’s tableau received the highest number of votes and has been declared a winner under the People's Choice Award.

Published: 31st January 2023 06:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2023 06:06 PM   |  A+A-

RepublicDayParadeTableau2023

The tableau of Gujarat depicts renewable energy production, the cultural heritage of the region. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Dilip Singh Kshatriya
Express News Service

AHMEDABAD:  'Clean-Green Energy Efficient Gujarat' tableau presented by the Government of Gujarat has achieved the first ranking in the People's Choice Awards category. There were 17 states and 6 Ministries that presented their respective tableaus at the national level celebration and parade of the 74th Republic Day.

Gujarat’s tableau displayed the World's Largest Hybrid Renewable Energy Park at Khawda in Kutch; Modhera village-country's first 24x7 solar-powered village through BESS (Battery Energy Storage System), the prosperity of farmers under PM-KUSUM yojana through solar rooftop and canal rooftop energy system.

The energy revolution that took place was displayed along with, the traditional dresses of Kutch, Bhungas, White Desert, artistic plastering of clay, Ship of the Desert-Camel, and Gujarat's cultural heritage like Ras-Garba.

IN PHOTOS | Glimpses of the tableaux at India's Republic Day Parade 2023

The theme of ‘Clean-Green Energy Efficient Gujarat’ became the centre of attraction at the Republic Day parade on 26 January 2023. It is necessary to mention here that in 2022, the Ministry of Defence, Government of India initiated the ‘Best Troop’ category and ‘Best Tableau’ category through the "My Gov platform" for the "People's Choice Award".

This year, online voting was conducted from January 26 to 28, 2023. Among the total votes, Gujarat’s tableau received the highest number of votes and has been declared a winner under the People's Choice Award.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel thanked everyone for choosing the Gujarat tableau and said that this is a victory for every one of Gujarat. Gujarat has been continuously innovating and showing the way for India and the world. He added that Gujarat has successfully tried to send a beautiful message through this tableau by associating the cultural heritage of the state with renewable energy.

the award was presented by the Union Minister of State for Defense, Ajay Bhatt to Avantika Singh, Secretary to the Chief Minister and Director of Information, at an award distribution ceremony held in New Delhi on 31 January 2023.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Clean-Green Energy Efficient Gujarat Gujarat Tableau republic day parade
India Matters
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Centre moves SC, seeks open court hearing on plea for review of verdict on Benami law
President Droupadi Murmu addresses the joint session of Parliament on the opening day of the Budget Session, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
World's view towards India has changed: President Murmu in first Parliament address
Image used for representational purpose only.
Most of Adani Group stocks trade lower
The logo of the International Monetary Fund (Photo | AP)
Expecting slowdown in Indian economy to 6.1 pc in 2023 from 6.8 pc in 2022, says IMF 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp