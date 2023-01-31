Home Nation

Prez speech: Oppn says key issues remain unaddressed, call it BJP manifesto for 2024

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said it is the "government's statement that has come through the President" and there is nothing new in it.

Published: 31st January 2023 06:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2023 06:52 PM   |  A+A-

Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu addresses the joint session of Parliament on the opening day of the Budget Session, in New Delhi, Jan. 31, 2023. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Opposition parties on Tuesday criticised the President's address alleging that the speech was like the "first chapter" of the ruling BJP's manifesto for 2024 and key issues related to price control, communal harmony and women were "missing."

In her maiden address to the joint sitting of Parliament on the first day of the Budget session, President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday said the country has a government that is "stable, fearless, decisive," working for all classes without any discrimination and giving thrust to 'virasat' (heritage) as well as 'vikas' (development).

Murmu spoke of the government's relentless fight against corruption, the "biggest enemy of democracy and social justice."

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said it is the "government's statement that has come through the President" and there is nothing new in it.

"If the government is claiming that the country has progressed so much, then why do the poor people of the country continue to suffer due to unemployment and high inflation," he said and alleged that the schemes "renamed" by the Modi government are not reaching the poorest of the poor.

Asked about the President talking about every Indian being confident and India emerging as a self-reliant, strong nation, touching new heights and emerging as a solution provider to the world under this government, he said, "I do not blame her, but it is Mr Modi whatever he told outside, she is saying so. If it is so, why is there so much inflation, so much unemployment, why the money value has gone down and why is there so much hike in petrol/diesel prices."

TMC Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien said that while it is "convention" that the President's address is "written" by the government of India, key issues were absent in her speech.

"As is convention, President's Address to both Houses of #Parliament is written by GoI. Any line in speech about controlling prices, creating jobs, strengthening (fiscal) federalism, promoting communal harmony, or passing Women's Reservation Bill? Oh and 2 miserly lines about the North East," said Brien.

CPI MP Binoy Viswam alleged the empowerment of women, youths, Dalits and tribals was only on paper.

"The historic Central Hall witnessed the President's address, maybe for the last time. Everything related to freedom struggle and Constitution are being dumped. The address seems to be the first chapter of the ruling party manifesto for 2024. Words are lovely; truths are not..!" he said on Twitter.

"Pride of secularism is absent. Hindutva pride of RSS mould was the tone. Empowerment of women, youth, Tribes, Dalits only on paper. Environment and Subhash Bose mentioned. Nicobar is crying...," the CPI MP said in a tweet.

