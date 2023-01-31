World's view towards India has changed: President Murmu in first Parliament address

By Agencies

NEW DELHI: President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday remarked that the biggest change that has happened today is that the confidence of every Indian is on top, adding that the world's view towards India has changed.

The President in her first address to the joint sitting of Parliament as the Budget session began urged people to put in their best to build in the next 25 years a developed India connected to its past glory and containing every golden chapter of modernity.

She said 'Amrit Kaal', described by the government as the 25-year period culminating in the centenary of India's independence, is the time to build an India which is 'aatmanirbhar' (self reliant) and also fulfils its humanitarian obligations.

"From the surgical strikes to the tough crackdown on terrorism, from the LoC to the LAC, from the abrogation of Article 370 to the triple talaq, my government has been recognised as a decisive government," President Murmu said.

Under the nearly nine years of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government, the country has seen many positive changes, she said, adding that the biggest change is that the self-confidence of every Indian is at its peak and the world has changed the way it looks at India.

While India used to depend on others to solve its problems, it is now working to solve global problems, Murmu, India's first tribal president, said.

She cited the expansion of digital network and the crackdown on corruption during the Modi government's tenure. "India now has a government which is stable, fearless and decisive and which works to fulfil big dreams. It has a government which respects honesty and works to solve the poor's problems and empower them permanently," she said.

Hailing the government's various schemes for women, President Murmu said, "We are seeing the success of 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' campaign; for the first time in India, the number of women is more than men: Prez Murmu."

Murmu further went on to highlight the ease that technology has provided in governance. "Earlier there was a long wait for a tax refund. Today, the refund is received within a few days of filing the ITR. Today, along with transparency, the dignity of the taxpayers is also being ensured through GST," she said citing the e-marketplace and income tax refunds, and Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) scheme as examples.

"Over the years, in the form of DBT, in the form of Digital India, the country has prepared a permanent and transparent system," she added.

ALSO READ | Oppn calls Prez speech BJP's 2024 manifesto, says key issues unaddressed

Highlights from President's speech

India, which once looked at others for solutions to most of its problems, is emerging as a provider of solutions for the issues faced by the world.

India's digital network is a source of inspiration even for developed countries.

The long-felt urge to be rid of the scourge of mega scams and corruption in government schemes is now being realised.

India has a government which is stable, fearless and decisive.

India has a government which is working for permanent solutions to the problems of the poor and their lasting empowerment.

From surgical strike to a firm crackdown on terrorism, from giving a befitting response to every misadventure from LoC to LAC, from abrogation of Article 370 to Triple Talaq, my government has been recognised as a decisive government.

Corruption is the biggest enemy of democracy and social justice, a relentless fight against corruption is going on for the last few years.

Today the monetary benefits of more than 300 schemes are directly reaching bank accounts of the people. A sum of more than Rs 27 lakh crore has reached crores of people with complete transparency.

'Poverty eradication' is no longer just a slogan, government is working to empower the poor.

Under Ayushman Bharat Yojana more than 50 crore countrymen have been given free treatment.

About 11 crore families have been covered with piped water supply under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

The government has spent about Rs 3.5 lakh crore for free food grains to the poor under the PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana.

Street vendors have been linked to formal banking for the first time and affordable and collateral-free loans were made available to them through the PM SVANidhi scheme.

11 crore small farmers have been given more than Rs 2.25 lakh crore under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi.

More than 36,000 tribal-dominated villages are being developed under the Pradhan Mantri Adi Adarsh Gram Yojana.

For the first time, a Welfare and Development Board has also been constituted for the Banjara, nomadic and semi-nomadic communities.

Government has started working on the Vibrant Village programme to provide better facilities to the border villages.

For the first time in the country, female population now outnumbers male population and health of women has also improved considerably.

My government has chosen the path of consolidating heritage and giving priority to development.

On the one hand, Ayodhya Dham is being constructed in the country, while on the other hand, a modern Parliament House is also being built.

We are developing our pilgrimage centres and have also launched the first private satellite.

India is taking its ancient methods like Yoga and Ayurveda to the whole world and also strengthening the country's new identity as the 'Pharmacy of the World'.

We have initiated efforts for manufacturing of semiconductor chips and aeroplanes in India.

The first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant has also joined our forces.

Agniveer Yojana has been launched to give maximum opportunity to the youth of the country to serve the nation through the armed forces.

My government is striving to make India the most competitive logistics hub of the world.

We already achieved the target of making 40 per cent of its electricity generation capacity from non-fossil fuel sources, nine years ahead of the target.

India's G20 presidency is an opportunity to showcase its potential and culture.

Government is constantly laying emphasis on the modernisation of our military strength.

ALSO READ | IMF expects slowdown in Indian economy to 6.1 pc in 2023

India's budget will be ray of hope for world: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the media on the first day of the Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the media ahead of the Budget Session of Parliament, said that recognised voices in the world of economy were bringing positive messages from all sides.

The prime minister said the Budget, to be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday, will strive to fulfil people's hopes, aspirations, and also boost the hopes with which the world is looking at India.

"In today's global circumstances, not only India but the entire world is looking at India's Budget. Amid the unstable global economic situation, India's Budget will attempt to meet the hopes and aspirations of the common citizens, the ray of hope being seen by the world glows brighter - for this, I firmly believe that Nirmala Sitharaman will make all efforts to meet those aspirations," the PM said.

He also noted that President Droupadi Murmu was delivering her maiden address to the joint sitting of Parliament at the start of the Budget Session.

The President's speech is the pride of the Constitution of India, the pride of India's parliamentary system, and also an opportunity to respect women and the great tribal traditions of the country, Modi said.

The Budget Session of the Parliament will take place in 27 sittings till April 6 with a month-long recess to examine the budget papers. The first part of the session will conclude on February 13. Parliament will reconvene on March 12 for the second part of the Budget Session and will conclude on April 6.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)

NEW DELHI: President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday remarked that the biggest change that has happened today is that the confidence of every Indian is on top, adding that the world's view towards India has changed. The President in her first address to the joint sitting of Parliament as the Budget session began urged people to put in their best to build in the next 25 years a developed India connected to its past glory and containing every golden chapter of modernity. She said 'Amrit Kaal', described by the government as the 25-year period culminating in the centenary of India's independence, is the time to build an India which is 'aatmanirbhar' (self reliant) and also fulfils its humanitarian obligations. "From the surgical strikes to the tough crackdown on terrorism, from the LoC to the LAC, from the abrogation of Article 370 to the triple talaq, my government has been recognised as a decisive government," President Murmu said. Under the nearly nine years of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government, the country has seen many positive changes, she said, adding that the biggest change is that the self-confidence of every Indian is at its peak and the world has changed the way it looks at India. While India used to depend on others to solve its problems, it is now working to solve global problems, Murmu, India's first tribal president, said. She cited the expansion of digital network and the crackdown on corruption during the Modi government's tenure. "India now has a government which is stable, fearless and decisive and which works to fulfil big dreams. It has a government which respects honesty and works to solve the poor's problems and empower them permanently," she said. Hailing the government's various schemes for women, President Murmu said, "We are seeing the success of 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' campaign; for the first time in India, the number of women is more than men: Prez Murmu." Murmu further went on to highlight the ease that technology has provided in governance. "Earlier there was a long wait for a tax refund. Today, the refund is received within a few days of filing the ITR. Today, along with transparency, the dignity of the taxpayers is also being ensured through GST," she said citing the e-marketplace and income tax refunds, and Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) scheme as examples. "Over the years, in the form of DBT, in the form of Digital India, the country has prepared a permanent and transparent system," she added. ALSO READ | Oppn calls Prez speech BJP's 2024 manifesto, says key issues unaddressed Highlights from President's speech India, which once looked at others for solutions to most of its problems, is emerging as a provider of solutions for the issues faced by the world. India's digital network is a source of inspiration even for developed countries. The long-felt urge to be rid of the scourge of mega scams and corruption in government schemes is now being realised. India has a government which is stable, fearless and decisive. India has a government which is working for permanent solutions to the problems of the poor and their lasting empowerment. From surgical strike to a firm crackdown on terrorism, from giving a befitting response to every misadventure from LoC to LAC, from abrogation of Article 370 to Triple Talaq, my government has been recognised as a decisive government. Corruption is the biggest enemy of democracy and social justice, a relentless fight against corruption is going on for the last few years. Today the monetary benefits of more than 300 schemes are directly reaching bank accounts of the people. A sum of more than Rs 27 lakh crore has reached crores of people with complete transparency. 'Poverty eradication' is no longer just a slogan, government is working to empower the poor. Under Ayushman Bharat Yojana more than 50 crore countrymen have been given free treatment. About 11 crore families have been covered with piped water supply under the Jal Jeevan Mission. The government has spent about Rs 3.5 lakh crore for free food grains to the poor under the PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana. Street vendors have been linked to formal banking for the first time and affordable and collateral-free loans were made available to them through the PM SVANidhi scheme. 11 crore small farmers have been given more than Rs 2.25 lakh crore under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi. More than 36,000 tribal-dominated villages are being developed under the Pradhan Mantri Adi Adarsh Gram Yojana. For the first time, a Welfare and Development Board has also been constituted for the Banjara, nomadic and semi-nomadic communities. Government has started working on the Vibrant Village programme to provide better facilities to the border villages. For the first time in the country, female population now outnumbers male population and health of women has also improved considerably. My government has chosen the path of consolidating heritage and giving priority to development. On the one hand, Ayodhya Dham is being constructed in the country, while on the other hand, a modern Parliament House is also being built. We are developing our pilgrimage centres and have also launched the first private satellite. India is taking its ancient methods like Yoga and Ayurveda to the whole world and also strengthening the country's new identity as the 'Pharmacy of the World'. We have initiated efforts for manufacturing of semiconductor chips and aeroplanes in India. The first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant has also joined our forces. Agniveer Yojana has been launched to give maximum opportunity to the youth of the country to serve the nation through the armed forces. My government is striving to make India the most competitive logistics hub of the world. We already achieved the target of making 40 per cent of its electricity generation capacity from non-fossil fuel sources, nine years ahead of the target. India's G20 presidency is an opportunity to showcase its potential and culture. Government is constantly laying emphasis on the modernisation of our military strength. ALSO READ | IMF expects slowdown in Indian economy to 6.1 pc in 2023 India's budget will be ray of hope for world: PM Modi Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the media on the first day of the Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS) Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the media ahead of the Budget Session of Parliament, said that recognised voices in the world of economy were bringing positive messages from all sides. The prime minister said the Budget, to be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday, will strive to fulfil people's hopes, aspirations, and also boost the hopes with which the world is looking at India. "In today's global circumstances, not only India but the entire world is looking at India's Budget. Amid the unstable global economic situation, India's Budget will attempt to meet the hopes and aspirations of the common citizens, the ray of hope being seen by the world glows brighter - for this, I firmly believe that Nirmala Sitharaman will make all efforts to meet those aspirations," the PM said. He also noted that President Droupadi Murmu was delivering her maiden address to the joint sitting of Parliament at the start of the Budget Session. The President's speech is the pride of the Constitution of India, the pride of India's parliamentary system, and also an opportunity to respect women and the great tribal traditions of the country, Modi said. The Budget Session of the Parliament will take place in 27 sittings till April 6 with a month-long recess to examine the budget papers. The first part of the session will conclude on February 13. Parliament will reconvene on March 12 for the second part of the Budget Session and will conclude on April 6. (With inputs from PTI and ANI)