Yoga break to de-stress govt employees; notice to download app

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Noting that Yoga at workplace helps in reducing stress and increases efficiency, the Central government has decided to give a renewed push to popularise the ancient fitness regime among its employees.

The Ministry of Ayush has written to all ministries and their affiliated departments to spread awareness and encourage their staff to practice Yoga through the Ministry’s Y-Break protocol/mobile application.

The ministry has also suggested training institutions to inculcate the protocol in their training curriculum.

In a letter written to all ministries and departments, Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ayush Ministry, said that Y-Break Protocol/App is aimed to help refresh, de-stress, and refocus the staff to enhance their efficiency and productivity at work.

“The app is available on Google Play Store, Apple store and videos are on YouTube channels of the ministry of Ayush and Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga (MDNIY). The Yoga protocol has also been very relevant and fruitful during Covid and post-Covid times for rehabilitation of the health of public… I therefore request to kindly popularise and propagate the app among all the government employees in various ministries, departments, and offices,” read the communiqué.

In September 2021, the Centre had introduced the concept of the short duration protocol Y-Break for people at workplaces. The Ayush ministry had designed and developed five minutes duration yoga protocol - Y-break and the module was launched in January 2020.

