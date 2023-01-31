Home Nation

Yoga break to de-stress govt employees; notice to download app

The ministry has also suggested training institutions to inculcate the protocol in their training curriculum.

Published: 31st January 2023 10:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2023 10:38 AM   |  A+A-

Yoga, Aasana

Image used for representational purpose only (File Photo)

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Noting that Yoga at workplace helps in reducing stress and increases efficiency, the Central government has decided to give a renewed push to popularise the ancient fitness regime among its employees. 

The Ministry of Ayush has written to all ministries and their affiliated departments to spread awareness and encourage their staff to practice Yoga through the Ministry’s Y-Break protocol/mobile application. 
The ministry has also suggested training institutions to inculcate the protocol in their training curriculum.

In a letter written to all ministries and departments, Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ayush Ministry, said that Y-Break Protocol/App is aimed to help refresh, de-stress, and refocus the staff to enhance their efficiency and productivity at work.

“The app is available on Google Play Store, Apple store and videos are on YouTube channels of the ministry of Ayush and Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga (MDNIY). The Yoga protocol has also been very relevant and fruitful during Covid and post-Covid times for rehabilitation of the health of public… I therefore request to kindly popularise and propagate the app among all the government employees in various ministries, departments, and offices,” read the communiqué.

In September 2021, the Centre had introduced the concept of the short duration protocol Y-Break for people at workplaces. The Ayush ministry had designed and developed five minutes duration yoga protocol - Y-break and the module was launched in January 2020.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
workplace Yoga reducing stress
India Matters
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Centre moves SC, seeks open court hearing on plea for review of verdict on Benami law
President Droupadi Murmu addresses the joint session of Parliament on the opening day of the Budget Session, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
World's view towards India has changed: President Murmu in first Parliament address
Image used for representational purpose only.
Most of Adani Group stocks trade lower
The logo of the International Monetary Fund (Photo | AP)
Expecting slowdown in Indian economy to 6.1 pc in 2023 from 6.8 pc in 2022, says IMF 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp