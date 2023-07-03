Manipur: One killed, 2 injured, houses burnt in separate incidents; CM says schools to reopen on July 5

By Agencies

IMPHAL: At least one person was killed and two others injured by armed assailants while incidents of firing and arson attacks on houses were reported from different districts of Manipur during the past 24 hours, officials said on Monday.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister N Biren Singh said that schools for classes 1 to 8 will start from July 5, after being shut since ethnic clashes began in the first week of May.

Officials in Imphal said that intermittent firing between rival armed gangs were reported in the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday at Chinglangmei and Langza, Samulamlam block in Churachandpur district and one person was killed and another injured in these.

Security forces immediately rushed to the areas and launched combing operations but the armed assailants managed to escape into the jungle.

On Sunday night, armed assailants fired from the abandoned Napat village and Tangjeng Ahallup areas of Bishnupur towards Khoubuk and Tangjeng Khunjao areas of Kakching district.

Police launched an operation and brought the situation under control.

Another person was shot at when armed men fired from the adjoining hills towards Phougakchao Awang Leikai and Kwakta villages in Bishnupur district on Sunday night.

On Monday, armed men fired from the adjoining hill range towards Leikinthabi and Chirik villages in Imphal West district. The armed assailants also burned down some farmhouses in the Chirik village.

The operation was immediately launched in the area by state police and central forces.

A Manipur Police control room statement said that the situation is tense in some places with sporadic incidents of firing and congregation of unruly mob during the last 24 hours. However, the situation is normal in most districts.

A total of 118 Nakas and checkpoints were installed in different districts of Manipur, both in the hill and the valley and police has detained 326 persons in connection with violations of law in different districts.

Bunkers set up along the hill and valley districts of the ethnic strife-torn state would be removed while additional state forces have been mobilised to provide security to both Meitei and Kuki farmers so that agricultural activities can start, he told a press conference.

CM N Biren Singh

"Schools for classes 1 to 8 will start from July 5," the chief minister said.

Educational institutes have been closed since ethnic strife began in the northeastern state on May 3.

The Army and other central forces have been deployed to bring peace in the northeastern state where violence between Meitei and Kuki communities continued for two months leaving over 100 people dead, many injured and a large number of houses and places of worship gutted.

"We have lived as one and will continue living as one..districts were created just for administrative conveniences," Singh said.

Stating that agricultural activists need to start, he said that 2,000 personnel of the state police forces who were attached to government officers, ministers and MLAs have been mobilised.

"They will now provide security to farmers and deal with disturbances by mobs," Singh said.

The chief minister said a joint security meeting was held earlier in the day.

"It was decided that bunkers set up along the hill and valley districts would be removed from the day after tomorrow. The Army will lead the combined force of central paramilitary and state forces to remove the private and group bunkers," he said Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley.

Tribal Nagas and Kukis constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts.

The people who have been rendered homeless and living in relief centres would be shifted to pre-fabricated houses within a month as construction of such homes is being carried out on a war footing, the chief minister said.

Around 50,000 people are living in relief centres at various places in the state.

Singh appealed to all particularly civil society organisations not to make provocative statements and to work together for peace in the state.

(ANI & PTI)

