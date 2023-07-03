Sharad Pawar says nephew's rebellion doesn't have his blessings

By Online Desk

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Monday rejected speculation that his nephew Ajit Pawar's rebellion has his blessings.

Addressing a press conference, Sharad Pawar also said he has launched a statewide tour to strengthen the NCP and boost the confidence of party workers, unfazed by actions of a few leaders.

On Sunday, Ajit Pawar led a vertical split in the NCP to become the deputy chief minister. Eight other NCP leaders were also sworn in as ministers in the Eknath Shinde-BJP government.

When asked whether Ajit Pawar's rebellion had his blessings, the NCP chief said, "It is a mean thing to say. Only those with a mean and low intellect can say this. I have set out on a tour of the state and galvanize the cadre. They should not feel disillusioned with what some leaders have done," Sharad Pawar said.

Asked about Jayant Patil's petition to the speaker seeking disqualification of Ajit Pawar and eight other NCP leaders who joined the ruling alliance, Sharad Pawar said, "I don't know what exactly Patil has done because I left the house in the morning, but Patil is known for working as per rules and regulations. I will not take any decision on whether disqualification needs to be done or not. The decision will be taken by Jayant Patil and his other colleagues. That is his prerogative. One thing is clear that whatever they (Ajit Pawar and eight other MLAs) have done is not right, but I don't do politics by harbouring malaise against anyone," he said.

Earlier today, Pawar had visited the Preeti-Sangam memorial of his political mentor and the first chief minister of Maharashtra Yashwantrao Chavan and paid floral tributes to him. Post that, he addressed NCP workers and supporters in Karad where he said "some of our people fell prey to BJP's tactics to break other parties."

"Attempts are being made to create communal divide in Maharashtra and the country. We need to fight forces that create fear among peace-loving citizens," Sharad Pawar said. "We need to protect democracy in the country," he added.

The Congress currently has 45 MLAs in the 288-member state Assembly.

The NCP has 53 MLAs.

The Ajit Pawar camp and the BJP have claimed the support of more than 40 NCP MLAs.

(With inputs from PTI)

