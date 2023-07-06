As rains lash India, IMD issues red alert for Goa; Kerala, Gujarat on orange alert

By Online Desk

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a 'red' alert for Goa, forecasting heavy rains in parts of both the districts of the coastal state on Thursday. The weather department has predicted inundation of houses in low-lying areas, fall of weak trees and structures, localised and short-term disruption of essential services, and low visibility during intense rain spells.

The State Disaster Management Authority has set up two different helplines and control rooms, one each in North Goa and South Goa districts, for people to contact in case of any flooding.

Orange alert for Gujarat

According to the IMD, light or moderate widespread rainfall interspersed with isolated heavy to very heavy showers (64.5 mm-204.5 mm) are likely to batter Gujarat state during the next five days, until Monday (July 10).

Further, isolated extremely heavy falls (more than 204.5 mm) are also forecast over the Gujarat region on Friday (July 7) and Saurashtra-Kutch on Friday and Saturday (July 7-8).

In view of these forecasts, an orange alert (meaning ‘be prepared’) has been issued over the Gujarat region until Monday and Saurashtra and Kutch for the next four days, until Sunday.

Orange alert issued for few districts in Kerala

As heavy rain continued in many parts of Kerala the administration in eleven districts of the State declared a holiday for educational institutions for today.

Due to cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal, Kerala has been witnessing heavy rain for the third consecutive day.

Rains continued to lash several parts of Kerala today i.e., on July 6 as the IMD issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy monsoon rains in Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasaragode today.

Rain intensity increases in Mumbai

As per rainfall data of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), some areas like Dadar, Mahim, Khar, Matunga and Kurla recorded downpour in the range of 40 mm to 70 mm in the last 12 hours, as rains intensified after midnight on Thursday.

In its 'daily weather forecast' for the metropolis, the IMD Mumbai has predicted "heavy rainfall in the city and suburbs with very heavy rainfall likely at isolated places".

Heavy rain lashes Delhi-NCR

The residents of Delhi woke up to rain on Thursday for the second consecutive day as light to moderate rain lashed parts of Delhi, leading to waterlogging in several areas, as the national capital's minimum temperature settled a notch below normal at 26.5 degrees Celsius.

The city recorded 5 mm rainfall in the 24 hours ended at 8.30 am, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The rain caused areas such as Lajpat Nagar, Neb Sarai, Mehrauli, Burari and Dwarka to go underwater, leading to traffic jams.

The Met office has predicted more showers over the next few days in the national capital and its adjoining areas.

(With inputs from Agencies)

