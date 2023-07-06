Home States Kerala

Rains continue to lash several parts of Kerala; many schools shut, hundreds displaced

In dams other than Malankara Dam in Idukki, the water levels showed a "falling trend", indicating a drop in rainfall intensity as was predicted a day ago by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Published: 06th July 2023 11:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2023 11:40 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala rain, flooded road, kochi

Motorists wading through a flooded road near Edappally Ganapathi temple in Kochi.(Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Rains continued to lash several parts of Kerala on Thursday, affecting normal life as schools declared a holiday in many districts and hundreds were displaced from their homes, which were damaged by uprooted trees or flooded by rising river water, forcing them to take shelter in the relief camps.

The continuous rains since the previous night damaged hundreds of homes in various districts of the state.

The shutters of some dams, like Malankara Dam in Idukki district, were opened to release water downstream, following heavy rains in their catchment area.

However, in several other dams, the water levels showed a "falling trend", indicating a drop in rainfall intensity as was predicted a day ago by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The IMD had also issued Orange alert in six districts of the state for Thursday.

Incessant heavy rainfall across Kerala over the last few days affected normal life as roads got flooded, water levels rose in rivers and dams, homes were damaged by uprooted trees and a furious sea displaced many in the coastal areas.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in a Facebook post, had said on Wednesday that a total of 47 camps are functioning in Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Malappuram and Kasaragod districts and 879 persons have been shifted there.

The Chief Minister also said that as the heavy rains continue, there are possibilities of flash floods, landslides and waterlogging in low-lying areas and therefore, the public and government agencies should be vigilant and cautious.

A red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rains of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while an orange alert means very heavy rains of 6 cm to 20 cm of rain.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala rains Rain holiday in Kerala Orange alert in Kerala IMD
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp