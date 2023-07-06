Home Nation

'Tamasha' not democracy: Kapil Sibal on Maharashtra developments

The remarks by Sibal, a noted advocate, came after NCP leader Ajit Pawar and eight others were inducted into the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government.

Published: 06th July 2023 10:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2023 10:51 AM   |  A+A-

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal addresses a press conference at party headquarters in New Delhi.

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Thursday dubbed the political developments in Maharashtra as a "tamasha", and said the law seems to allow it.

He also said the political developments were about "loaves of power" and not people.

The remarks by Sibal, a noted advocate, came after NCP leader Ajit Pawar and eight others were inducted into the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government.

Ajit Pawar pulled off a stunning revolt in the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Sunday, triggering a vertical split, and joined hands with the ruling Shiv Sena-BJP alliance in Maharashtra to become the deputy chief minister.

In a tweet, Sibal said, "Maharashtra politics, this is not democracy.

It's a 'Tamasha'& The law seems to allow it! It is about the loaves of power, not people!" Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Wednesday said he aspired to become the CM of the state and also took a jibe at NCP chief Sharad Pawar asking his 83-year-old uncle when will he retire from active politics, as the rebel leader appeared to be ahead in the numbers game for control of the NCP after its vertical split.

The warring Pawar camps held separate meetings in Mumbai in a show of strength.

As many as 32 of the 53 Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLAs attended the meeting called by the Ajit Pawar group, while 18 MLAs were present at the conclave addressed by Sharad Pawar, sources in both factions said.

ALSO READ

