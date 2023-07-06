UP: Jyoti Maurya denies charges, opts for divorce, tells media 'don't poke your nose in personal matters'

By Online Desk

The ongoing dispute between PCS officer Jyoti Maurya, posted as Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) in Bareilly, and her husband Alok Maurya continues to take many twists and turns. It is no less dramatic than the 1999 Hindi romantic movie 'Sooryavansham' in which a labourer in a transport company who encourages his wife to complete her IAS studies, who is later appointed as the District Collector in her home district.

In the latest development in the story, Jyoti has filed for divorce from her husband. She has also accused him of hacking her phone and planting false evidence of her infidelity, according to media reports.

In a viral social media audio clip, Jyoti is heard saying to her husband, "Bilkul chadayethe 5000 Rs tilak lekin tabhi toh paresan karte the aap log paise ke liye, gadi ke liye (You have taken Rs 5000 as dowry yet you have harassed me for money and car)."

Jyoti has called Alok deceitful and alleged that Alok introduced himself as a Gram Panchayat officer before their marriage when he was actually working as a 'sweeper'.

Currently, Alok is a class - 4 employee with the Panchayat Raj department.

The couple has twin daughters. Jyoti married Alok Maurya in 2010 when she was doing her graduation course. Alok and his parents reportedly helped Jyoti prepare for UPPSC (Uttar Pradesh Civil Service Commission) in Prayagraj. According to reports it was he who supported and funded Jyoti's education which ultimately helped her to crack the state civil services examination.

In an interview with News 18, Jyoti Maurya said that this matter is purely a dispute between a husband and wife and not one between an SDM and a sweeper. She also said that she had no problem with him being a sweeper. She refused to comment on the corruption charges.

Speaking about the next step, Jyoti told News 18, "My case is in court. I will say my words in the court itself. Let the people think what they want."

Reacting to the allegation of having a relationship with Manish Dubey, her home guard commandant, Jyoti made it clear in the interview that it is her personal matter. She questioned, "What do you want to see by entering the houses? Why is there an interest in how the husband and wife live? When the relationship deteriorated, the matter went to court."

Recently, Alok accused Jyoti of corruption as well as having an illicit relationship. He further accused her and Dubey of plotting to murder him.

(With inputs from Deepa Sinha, TNIE Online Desk.)

