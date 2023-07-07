Congress to move SC after HC's refusal to stay Rahul's conviction in defamation case

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Friday said it will move the Supreme Court against the Gujarat High Court order refusing to stay Rahul Gandhi's conviction in a defamation case.

In Kozhikode, AICC general secretary, Organisation, KC Venugopal said the party would move an appeal before the Supreme Court challenging the Gujarat High Court order.

"There is one more option before us...the Supreme Court. Let's see. The Congress party will seek that option too," Venugopal said while addressing a party programme.

The Gujarat High Court on Friday dismissed Gandhi's plea seeking a stay on his conviction in a criminal defamation case over his "Modi surname" remark.

"We will study the Gujarat HC verdict on Sh.@RahulGandhi ji's conviction and explore all available legal options. Rahul ji is a fierce voice that takes the Modi government head-on. No force can silence him, the truth will triumph and justice will ultimately prevail. Every patriotic Indian is in support of Rahul ji in this fight," he said on Twitter.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the reasoning of the judge is being studied and the matter will be taken up further.

"We have noted the verdict of the single-judge bench of the Gujarat High Court on the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi. The reasoning of the Hon'ble judge is being studied, as it should be, and Dr Abhishek Singhvi will be briefing the media in detail at 3 pm. The judgement only redoubles our resolve to pursue the matter further," Ramesh said on Twitter.

Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala termed it a "Travesty of justice".

"Instead of punishing 'Bank Fraudsters' like Nirav Modi, Ami Modi, Neeshal Modi, Mehul Choksi and ilk, the 'messenger' exposing the deceit and swindling of public money is being punished," Surjewala said in a tweet.

He said Rahul Gandhi has chosen the path of truth, of righteousness, of fearlessness and of seeking accountability from those in citadels of power.

"We will tread upon the path of truth and righteousness, come what may...Satyamev Jayate !" the Congress leader said.

While dismissing the plea, Justice Hemant Prachchhak noted that Gandhi is already facing 10 cases across India, adding the order of the lower court was "just, proper and legal" in convicting the Congress leader.

The court noted that there is no reasonable ground to stay the conviction.

A metropolitan magistrate's court in Surat on March 23 had sentenced Gandhi to two years in jail after convicting him under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 499 and 500 (criminal defamation) in a 2019 case filed by BJP Gujarat MLA Purnesh Modi.

