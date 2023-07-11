Brij Bhushan sexually harassed, molested, and stalked wrestlers, says Delhi police chargesheet

Jaison Wilson By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh is “liable to be prosecuted and punished for offences” of sexual harassment, molestation and stalking, as per the Delhi Police chargesheet filed before a city court, following the alleged sexual harassment case moved by six female grapplers.



In Singh's case, Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Harjeet Singh Jaspal had earlier taken cognisance of the offences committed under Sections 354 (outraging modesty), 354A (sexually coloured remarks) and 354D (stalking), 506 (para 1) (criminal intimidation) and 109 (abetment to offense) of the Indian Penal Code.

As per the court summons, the WFI chief has to appear before the court on July 18, 2.30 PM for further proceedings.

Co-accused Vinod Tomar, the suspended assistant secretary of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) was also asked by the court to be present in connection with the case.

"Having heard the submissions and having carefully considered the police report, along with its annexed documents, including the statements of the victims recorded... the other oral and documentary evidence, etc., this Court takes cognizance for the offences committed, under aforementioned Sections of IPC," the court said in the order.

ALSO READ: Wrestlers who accused Brij Bhushan of sexual harassment seek copy of charge sheet against him

The court had noted that "it is settled law that at this stage, the Magistrate Court taking cognizance is primarily concerned with the allegations made in the police report and the evidence, offered to be lead in support thereof. It is not the province of the Magistrate to enter into a detailed discussion on merits/de-merits of the matter. Appreciation is permissible only to the extent of justification of issue of process," it read.

Notably, the Delhi High Court on July 7, allowed a minor wrestler to withdraw her plea relating to the hearing of a sexual harassment case against Singh, a six-time MP, by a competent court. The issue arose as the cases related to sexual offences against minors have to be heard by a special court set up under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The FIRs narrate several alleged instances of sexual harassment like inappropriate touching, groping, stalking and intimidation by Singh at different times and places over a decade.

The politician has been questioned by the police twice so far, and on both occasions, he denied all the allegations against him and claimed he was being "framed".

READ MORE HERE:

"We will participate in Asian Games only when all our issues will be resolved": Sakshi Malik

We did not ask for exemption from trials, will quit wrestling if proved: Bajrang Punia

'Yogeshwar leaked the names of women complainants to Brij Bhushan and the media': Vinesh Phogat

'Two BJP leaders helped wrestlers stir’, discloses Sakshi Malik

