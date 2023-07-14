Home Nation

BJP leader dies as cops lathicharge rally in Patna 

Saffron party was protesting on govt teachers’ appointment policy

Published: 14th July 2023 07:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2023 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

Security personnel use a water cannon to disperse BJP supporters during their march towards Vidhan Sabha in Patna on Thursday | pti

By Ramashankar
Express News Service

PATNA:  A 40-year-old BJP leader died allegedly after sustaining injuries on his head when police on Thursday resorted to lathicharge at Dakbunglow roundabout in the state capital to foil a march to the assembly by party leaders and workers. The march was organised in support of teacher job aspirants’ demands.

Angered over the death of Vijay Kumar Singh, Jehanabad district general secretary of the party, state BJP chief Samrat Choudhary said his party would file a murder case against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for the death of the party functionary.

“We will continue our agitation against the state government. We have given a call for Vidhan Sabha march on Friday to protest the police lathicharge in which one of our leaders lost his life,” said Choudhary, while criticising the grand alliance government for police atrocities and highhandedness.

On the other hand, Patna’s senior superintendent of police (SSP) Rajiv Mishra said Singh was found in an unconscious state in Chhajubagh locality. He was rushed to the Patna Medical College Hospital for treatment. The police officer said no external injury was found on the body of the BJP leader. CCTV cameras were being verified to ascertain the veracity.

Patna Medical College and Hospital superintendent Dr I S Thakur said Singh was alive when he was brought to the hospital and was admitted to ICU. Soon after, he was put on a ventilator. The doctor said that no external injury was found on him and the exact reason behind his death would be known only after the post-mortem. “We have informed the family about the incident,” he added.

Meanwhile, leader of the Opposition Vijay Kumar Sinha said BJP leaders and workers would march to Raj Bhawan on Friday in protest against the death of the party leader. Earlier, former deputy chief minister and Rajya Sabha member Sushil Kumar Modi tweeted, confirming the death of the party functionary in the police lathicharge. The police restored to lathicharge, used water cannons and lobbed tear gas shells at BJP leaders and workers at Dakbunglow road.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP lathicharge Bihar
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp