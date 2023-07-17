Home Nation

Meeting of 'opportunists and power-hungry' leaders: BJP on opposition meet in Bengaluru

The opposition alliance is neither good for India's present nor for its future,  senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said.

Published: 17th July 2023 04:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2023 04:32 PM   |  A+A-

Ravi Shankar Prasad

Senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad. (File| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Monday called the opposition parties' meeting in Bengaluru a 'meeting of opportunists and power-hungry' leaders and said such an alliance will not do any good for the country at present or in the future.

Addressing a press conference, senior BJP leader and former Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad ridiculed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and said he has gone to attend the opposition parties' meeting in Bengaluru instead of being in the national capital to provide relief to the people affected by the flood.

He also hit out at the Congress alleging that it has not said a word on the Kejriwal government's 'mismanagement' during the flood situation in Delhi or on the violence during panchayat polls in West Bengal, where the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC is in power.

"Opposition parties' meet in Bengaluru is a meeting of opportunists and power-hungry leaders," Prasad told reporters.

"Such an alliance is neither good for India's present nor for its future," he charged.

Top leaders of 26 opposition parties, including the Congress, AAP and TMC, are expected to attend the two-day brainstorming session in Bengaluru from Monday and they are likely to start work on a common minimum programme and announce a joint agitational plan to take on the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Opposition meeting Ravi Shankar Prasad Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Ravi Shankar Prasad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp