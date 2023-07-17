Police complaints filed against Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma over 'Miya' remarks

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The CPI(M) and a Rajya Sabha member filed police complaints while the Trinamool Congress petitioned Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud demanding action against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for his alleged hate speech against the “Miyas”.

Miya in Assam is a term used to refer to Muslims of erstwhile East Bengal origin.

In his complaint, Rajya Sabha member (independent) Ajit Kumar Bhuyan wrote, “The Chief Minister of Assam asked people from Upper Assam area to come to Guwahati and he would clear Guwahati from Miyas. Such statements are intended to create a division among different communities and clearly prejudicial to national integration.”

Stating that the Supreme Court held hate speech as a serious offence, he said the court directed all states and Union Territories to register cases over hate speech even if no complaint is made. He requested the police to register a case under IPC Sections 153A, 153B and 295A and initiate action so that the “fragile” peace in the state is not disturbed.

The CPI(M) alleged Sarma was making hate speeches with an ulterior motive to create division and tensions between Hindus and Muslims.

“…Himanta Biswa Sarma has blamed the ‘Miya’ Muslim community for the skyrocketing prices of vegetables in the state…He urged the Assamese youth to come forward and he assured them that all the ‘Miya’ Muslim vegetable sellers would be driven away from the city,” the CPI(M) wrote in its complaint.

“He also stated that the increasing presence of the ‘Miya’ community in various sectors of the state, such as cab and bus services, was a growing concern,” the party further wrote.

It also accused minority-based party All India United Democratic Front chief and MP Badruddin Ajmal of making hate speeches against the Hindus.

Assam Trinamool Congress chief Ripun Bora said he requested the CJI for judicial action against Sarma.

“…the comment of Assam CM…is purely a hate speech and (it) disturbs the social harmony of Assam. His opinion on the Miya community, making them responsible for extensive price hike of essential commodities and snatching jobs from Assamese youths clearly indicates the divisive politics played by BJP and its leaders,” Bora alleged.

