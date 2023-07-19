Home Nation

Nitish rejects speculation he is unhappy with opposition alliance 'INDIA'

On Tuesday, BJP leader Sushil Modi claimed that Nitish Kumar was upset over not being made the convenor of the alliance.

Published: 19th July 2023 05:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2023 06:23 PM   |  A+A-

Its_INDIA

Leaders of Opposition parties at their meeting in Bengaluru on Tuesday to firm up their strategy for the Lok Sabha elections | Nagaraja Ga dekal

By PTI

RAJGIR: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday denied reports that he was dissatisfied with the opposition meeting held in Bengaluru for not being made the convenor of the newly formed alliance.

Kumar claimed that the BJP will be wiped out in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

“The meeting was very fruitful and we all are very happy with the outcome. I could not attend the press conference after the meeting as I had to come back to Patna. My effort is to unite all opposition parties ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls… and now things are taking shape,” the JD(U) leader said.

Soon after the meeting attended by the 26 opposition parties ended, BJP leader Sushil Modi had claimed that Kumar returned to Patna without attending the press meet as he was “upset” over not being made the convenor of the alliance.

Kumar asked, "Who takes Sushil Modi seriously?" The opposition alliance formed at the meeting named INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) will take on the BJP-led NDA in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge announced on Tuesday.

Nitish Kumar Opposition parties India opposition alliance

