'I have already booked my tickets', DCW chief after Manipur govt revokes permission for visit

NEW DELHI: DCW chief Swati Maliwal on Sunday said that she will act as per her plan and will visit Imphal alleging that the state government has requested her to postpone her visit. She is expected to reach Imphal by 12 noon.

Speaking to the media before leaving for Manipur, Swati Maliwal said, "I have written to the Manipur government that I want to visit the state and meet the victims of sexual assault. I have received a letter from the Manipur govt to postpone my visit as the law and order situation is not good. I wish to go to help the victims and discuss issues regarding their welfare." She also sought the CM's support in visiting the violence-affected relief camps where the victims of sexual assault are presently staying.

VIDEO | "I want to go to Manipur to meet the sexual assault survivors to make sure they have been given legal aid, counselling and compensation," said DCW chief @SwatiJaiHind while leaving for ethnic strife-hit Manipur earlier today. pic.twitter.com/0xf0BJb6q5 July 23, 2023

Sharing a copy of her letter, Maliwal said she has written to Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh seeking an urgent meeting with him during her visit while ensuring that she will not do anything to create problems for the state government. "Manipur Govt recommended I consider postponing my visit due to the law and order situation. After deliberation on their suggestion, have decided to fly to Imphal as planned. Sought time from Manipur CM. Will meet him & request him to come along to visit the sexual assault survivors," she tweeted.

Manipur Govt recommended I consider postponing my visit due to law and order situation. After deliberation on their suggestion, have decided to fly to Imphal as planned. Sought time from Manipur CM. Will meet him & request him to come along to visit the sexual assault survivors. pic.twitter.com/Z8qycrnNQR — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) July 23, 2023

On Saturday evening, she shared the screenshot of the mail she had received and termed it "shocking and absurd". "A letter dated 21.07.2023 was sent to DM Imphal who forwarded the same to Joint Secretary (Home) with the request to provide the necessary support to the undersigned (Maliwal) and her team. The DM also gave us the contact numbers of the Joint Secretary (Home) who confirmed to us that we can travel to Manipur and he shall provide the necessary support to us in visiting the relief camps. Subsequently, we planned our travel to Imphal. However, suddenly we received an email from the Joint Secretary (Home) requesting us to consider postponing our visit in view of the current law and order situation in Manipur," she said.

Manipur Police has arrested five men and apprehended a juvenile in connection with the May 4 parading of two women naked in Kangpokpi district of the state, officials said on Saturday.

