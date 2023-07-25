Home Nation

PM should make 'comprehensive statement' in both houses of parliament on Manipur violence: Kharge

Congress President Kharge said 83 days of unabated violence in Manipur require that the prime minister make a comprehensive statement in Parliament.

Published: 25th July 2023 01:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2023 01:31 PM   |  A+A-

PM should make 'comprehensive statement'

Congress President and Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge with other leaders of the INDIA alliance parties stage a protest over ethnic violence in Manipur. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make a 'comprehensive' statement in both houses of Parliament on the violence in Manipur.

He said the situation in the northeast was fragile and the repercussions of the Manipur violence seem to be spilling over to other states too, asserting that it was not good for the country's sensitive border states.

Kharge said 83 days of unabated violence in Manipur require that the prime minister make a comprehensive statement in Parliament.

"Stories of absolute horror are now slowly trickling down. INDIA demands answers from the Modi Government on Manipur violence," he said on Twitter.

Kharge said it was high time that Modi sheds his 'ego' and takes the country into confidence on Manipur.

"PM Modi must tell what his government is doing to improve the situation and when will normalcy return to Manipur," he said.

Earlier in his adjournment notice under rule 267 in the Rajya Sabha, Kharge sought suspension of business listed for the day and demanded that the prime minister make a statement in the House.

"Prime Minister's shocking and unprecedented dereliction of duty and abandonment of Manipur for over nearly 80 days. Home Minister's absolute failure in resolving the issue at hand and establishing and facilitating the peace process and efforts in the state despite his visit to the state," the notice said.

"We demand a statement to be made by the prime minister in the House on the burning and emotive issue of Manipur which is adversely affecting the Indian democratic polity followed by a detailed and comprehensive discussion," Kharge said in his notice while pointing out that violence continues even after two months in the northeastern state.

The opposition has been demanding a statement from the prime minister in both houses of Parliament on the situation in Manipur, followed by a discussion.

READ MORE: Pressure on PM Modi to intervene as Manipur situation remains fluid

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mallikarjun Kharge Prime Minister Narendra Modi AICC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp