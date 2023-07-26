Consider economic ties with Pakistan, resolve Teesta water sharing issue: Parliamentary panel to govt

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs has urged the Centre to consider establishing economic ties with Pakistan, despite the diplomatic deep-freeze in bilateral relations. It also urged the government to resolve the Teesta water sharing issue with Bangladesh and raise the issue of repatriation of illegal migrants from Myanmar.

“Despite the diplomatic freeze, the committee has urged the Centre to consider the establishment of economic ties with Pakistan if they come forward and work towards broader people-to-people contacts in view of the cultural commonalities and civilizational linkages between our two countries and no feeling of enmity amongst citizens of both the countries," the standing committee said in its report. The report on India's Neighbourhood First policy was tabled in both houses of Parliament on Tuesday.

The chairperson of the committee is PP Chaudhary from the BJP while members include former Home Minister P Chidambaram of the Congress, Abhishek Banerjee of the TMC, BJP MP Swapan Dasgutpa and 27 other MPs from the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

However, the standing committee also highlighted that terrorism has been a deterrent to restoration of normal bilateral ties.

“In view of the belligerent attitude of Pakistan, the committee desires that the government should continue to proactively engage with regional and multilateral bodies/organizations extensively so as to sensitize them of the role played by Pakistan in fostering terrorism and win their support in the fight against terrorism on its soil," the report said.

Meanwhile, the committee also recommended that the government resolve the pending Teesta water sharing issue at the earliest to further improve bilateral relations with Bangladesh.

"The committee is aware of the long outstanding issue between India and Bangladesh on sharing of Teesta river water and desire that this important issue be worked out at the earliest for improved bilateral relations with Bangladesh. Regarding the Teesta issue, the committee reiterated the position of India, saying it is committed to sign the agreement as and when there is consensus on this issue," said the report.

Regarding Myanmar, the committee recommended that the government raise the issue of repatriation of illegal migrants with Myanmar government. It also said that India’s development projects should not get impacted by political turmoil.

The committee also urged the government to work with neighbouring countries and speak in one voice against nations in the immediate neighbourhood that are engaged in spreading instability and tension in India. The report also contained chapters on Afghanistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bhutan and Maldives.

"India has been facing threats and continuous tension, instability and heightened possibility of terrorist and militant attacks from its immediate neighbourhood for more than three decades. The committee, therefore, desires that India should work towards more closer cooperation amongst the member states in the region to create an environment where all neighbouring countries speak in one voice against the countries engaged in such activities and take proactive steps to counter the menace of terrorism and help to achieve the goal of lasting peace, stability and prosperity in the region," the report said.

