Manipur violence: Abandoned houses belonging to Meiteis torched at India-Myanmar border town

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: In fresh violence in strife-torn Manipur, a mob of around 2,000 people torched some 30 abandoned houses and demolished four others in the India-Myanmar border town of Moreh on Wednesday morning.

It was learnt the mob, which had a lot of women, launched the attack at the Moreh Bazaar area at around 10 am. The attack was still in spate when reports last came in.

Security personnel were at the site but they allegedly remained mute spectators.

The houses belonged to Meiteis who left the place after the violence in the state broke out on May 3.

Moreh has a mixed population of various communities – Kukis, Meiteis, Tamils, Gorkhas, Bengalis, Punjabis etc.

The non-tribals here are mostly traders and they largely depend on customers from Myanmar. However, their entry is now restricted and this has severely hit business.

The incident of arson comes a day after two persons, reportedly farmers, were injured when the miscreants opened fire at a place near the border of Bishnupur-Churachandpur districts.

READ HERE FOR MORE STORIES RELATED TO MANIPUR

GUWAHATI: In fresh violence in strife-torn Manipur, a mob of around 2,000 people torched some 30 abandoned houses and demolished four others in the India-Myanmar border town of Moreh on Wednesday morning. It was learnt the mob, which had a lot of women, launched the attack at the Moreh Bazaar area at around 10 am. The attack was still in spate when reports last came in. Security personnel were at the site but they allegedly remained mute spectators. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The houses belonged to Meiteis who left the place after the violence in the state broke out on May 3. Moreh has a mixed population of various communities – Kukis, Meiteis, Tamils, Gorkhas, Bengalis, Punjabis etc. The non-tribals here are mostly traders and they largely depend on customers from Myanmar. However, their entry is now restricted and this has severely hit business. The incident of arson comes a day after two persons, reportedly farmers, were injured when the miscreants opened fire at a place near the border of Bishnupur-Churachandpur districts. READ HERE FOR MORE STORIES RELATED TO MANIPUR