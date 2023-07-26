Home Nation

Manipur violence: Abandoned houses belonging to Meiteis torched at India-Myanmar border town

The houses belonged to Meiteis who left the place after the violence in the state broke out on May 3.

Published: 26th July 2023 01:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2023 01:29 PM   |  A+A-

Security personnel during a combing operation in sensitive areas of Manipur. (Photo | PTI)

FILE - Security personnel during a combing operation in sensitive areas of Manipur. (Photo | PTI)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: In fresh violence in strife-torn Manipur, a mob of around 2,000 people torched some 30 abandoned houses and demolished four others in the India-Myanmar border town of Moreh on Wednesday morning.

It was learnt the mob, which had a lot of women, launched the attack at the Moreh Bazaar area at around 10 am. The attack was still in spate when reports last came in.

Security personnel were at the site but they allegedly remained mute spectators. 

The houses belonged to Meiteis who left the place after the violence in the state broke out on May 3.

Moreh has a mixed population of various communities – Kukis, Meiteis, Tamils, Gorkhas, Bengalis, Punjabis etc.

The non-tribals here are mostly traders and they largely depend on customers from Myanmar. However, their entry is now restricted and this has severely hit business.

The incident of arson comes a day after two persons, reportedly farmers, were injured when the miscreants opened fire at a place near the border of Bishnupur-Churachandpur districts.

READ HERE FOR MORE STORIES RELATED TO MANIPUR

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manipur violence Moreh Meiteis

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp