242 new universities in the last five years, no new IITs or IIMs: Centre

NEW DELHI: No new IIT or IIM has been opened in the last five years, the Rajya Sabha was informed. There are 23 IITs and 20 IIMs in India.

However, 242 universities were opened in the last five years, which includes 140 private universities, followed by 90 state public universities, Minister of State for Education Dr Subas Sarkar said in a written reply.

At present, there are 23 Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and 20 Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) functioning in the country, he said.

Giving details, the minister said that four deemed-to-be universities were opened, while eight Central Universities were started during the last five years.

While in 2018-19, a total of 60 universities were opened, in 2019-20, the figure was 34.

In 2020-21, 46 new universities were opened, while in 2021-22, the figure stood at 62.

In 2022-23, 40 universities were opened.

12,099 teaching posts to be filled up in KVs

When it came to the Kendriya Vidyalaya, 12,099 vacant posts of teaching staff were being sought to be filled up, the Rajya Sabha was informed.

In a written reply, Minister of State for Education Annapurna Devi said that "as per the information received from KVS, advertisements for filling up of 12099 vacant posts of teaching staff (up to the year 2023) through direct recruitment had been notified in December 2022."

The minister said the vacancies arise due to retirement, resignation, promotion and additional requirement on account of up-gradation / sanctioning of new streams as well as enhancement of students’ strength.

"Filling up of vacancies is a continuous process and efforts are made to fill up the vacancies as per the provisions of the relevant recruitment rules," she said.

Teachers are also engaged on a contractual basis for a temporary duration by Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) to ensure that the teaching-learning process is not hampered.

