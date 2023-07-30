Home Nation

Newlywed woman disappears from train in Bihar during her honeymoon trip

Kajal Kumari's husband told the police that he suspects his wife could have been abducted.

Published: 30th July 2023 08:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2023 08:09 PM   |  A+A-

Missing

Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustration)

By IANS

PATNA: A newly-married woman disappeared from a train in Bihar’s Kishanganj district, an official said on Sunday.

Kajal Kumari, along with her husband, was on her way to Darjeeling for a honeymoon trip in the New Delhi-New Jalpaiguri Superfast train on July 28. The couple boarded the train from Muzaffarpur in Bihar.

“We had a reservation in coach number B4, seat numbers 43 and 45. When the train reached the Kishanganj railway station, my wife went to the toilet and did not return. After the train started moving, I searched every coach on the train but could not find her. Then I returned to Muzaffarpur and informed the GRP Kishanganj about the incident,” said the woman's husband.

He suspected that his wife might have been abducted by a drug addiction gang. He said that she does not have any illicit relationship with any other person.

Following the complaint, the GRP officials scanned the CCTV footage of the Kishanganj railway station but could not find her.

The complainant is an employee in the electricity department in Muzaffarpur and a native of Kurhani block. He got married to the woman six months ago but could not go for their honeymoon soon after the marriage due to family issues.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Newlywed woman Bihar Train
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp